ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

AM Yoga at Patterson Park Community Center

murfreesborotn.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoga A peaceful class to focus on...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
murfreesborotn.gov

Patterson Park Summer Enrichment Program

What are you doing this summer? Join us at Patterson Park for some fun and excitement. We offer breakfast, lunch, sport activities, enrichments, field trips, and more! For ages 8-12. Begins June 6 and runs until July 29 from 9 am-4:30 pm. General Admission to the facility.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Main Street Murfreesboro Taste of Rutherford event July 23

Main Street’s annual fundraising event “Taste of Rutherford” will be held Saturday, July 23rd from 7-9 p.m. at Oakland’s Mansion grounds. “Taste of Rutherford” tickets are now on sale for their annual fundraising event. For the first time ever this event will be held at Oakland’s Mansion. Over 22 restaurants will spread out under the shade of the trees at Oakland’s to serve tastings of their delicious foods, the Mid-State Brew Crew will be serving craft beer, and entertainers "2nd and Vine" will perform on the Oakland’s Mansion porch. VIP area in the back of Oakland’s Mansion will provide special food from Goodness Gracious and Jo’s Custom Cakes along with a private bar and tours of Oakland’s Mansion.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Chair Yoga at St. Clair

Improving flexibility, relieving stiffness, and creating a happy mental state are a few benefits that chair yoga provides for our bodies. You may sign up for two days only; not all three. Registration is required due to limited space. Limit 19 Room 206.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
murfreesborotn.gov

Acrylic Techniques

Learn different techniques using acrylic paints with artist, Vivian Karros. All supplies are provided. Limit 12 Room 406 Class meets July 6 and 13. Cost $25 for 2-day class.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Core Galore at St. Clair

In this class we will focus on core, balance, and range of motion. Some resistance techniques may be used in the form of elastic bands or free weights. You must be able to transfer to and from a mat. Limit 15 Room 204.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

City invites applicants for committees to guide management and distribution of MED proceeds

Qualified citizens are encouraged to apply for appointments to the Community Investment Trust’s Board of Trustees and its Committee on Contributions. “We are seeking strong financial expertise to manage the Trust’s assets,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “The Trust will provide decades of funding for the City’s critical infrastructure needs and increases the funding available to charitable organizations that serve community through various important programs.”
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy