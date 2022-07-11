AM Yoga at Patterson Park Community Center

Main Street’s annual fundraising event “Taste of Rutherford” will be held Saturday, July 23rd from 7-9 p.m. at Oakland’s Mansion grounds. “Taste of Rutherford” tickets are now on sale for their annual fundraising event. For the first time ever this event will be held at Oakland’s Mansion. Over 22 restaurants will spread out under the shade of the trees at Oakland’s to serve tastings of their delicious foods, the Mid-State Brew Crew will be serving craft beer, and entertainers "2nd and Vine" will perform on the Oakland’s Mansion porch. VIP area in the back of Oakland’s Mansion will provide special food from Goodness Gracious and Jo’s Custom Cakes along with a private bar and tours of Oakland’s Mansion.

