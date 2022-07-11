ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park Community Center

murfreesborotn.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAM Boot Camp High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

murfreesborotn.gov

Chair Yoga at St. Clair

Improving flexibility, relieving stiffness, and creating a happy mental state are a few benefits that chair yoga provides for our bodies. You may sign up for two days only; not all three. Registration is required due to limited space. Limit 19 Room 206.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Main Street Murfreesboro Taste of Rutherford event July 23

Main Street’s annual fundraising event “Taste of Rutherford” will be held Saturday, July 23rd from 7-9 p.m. at Oakland’s Mansion grounds. “Taste of Rutherford” tickets are now on sale for their annual fundraising event. For the first time ever this event will be held at Oakland’s Mansion. Over 22 restaurants will spread out under the shade of the trees at Oakland’s to serve tastings of their delicious foods, the Mid-State Brew Crew will be serving craft beer, and entertainers "2nd and Vine" will perform on the Oakland’s Mansion porch. VIP area in the back of Oakland’s Mansion will provide special food from Goodness Gracious and Jo’s Custom Cakes along with a private bar and tours of Oakland’s Mansion.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Acrylic Techniques

Learn different techniques using acrylic paints with artist, Vivian Karros. All supplies are provided. Limit 12 Room 406 Class meets July 6 and 13. Cost $25 for 2-day class.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Let's Get Peachy festival celebrates Nolensville orchard's 20th anniversary with vendors of all kinds

Nashville Craft BevCo and Morning Glory Orchard hosted the Let's Get Peachy Tennessee Festival in Nolensville this past Saturday to celebrate the Orchard’s 20th Anniversary. There were more than 60 vendors and seven food trucks at the event. Despite the rainy weather, Morning Glory Orchard was packed, with overflow parking and shuttles fully in use.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

CRMC’s Frontline Food Park Gets Positive Reviews After Opening

Cookeville Regional’s new “Frontline Food Park” has seen some major success since launching last week. Chief Strategy Officer Ricky Shelton said that such an option was long-requested by employees. He said that their goal is to have two to three trucks every day, and eventually options for the night shift as well.
COOKEVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

124-acre Kedron Square master-planned community being developed in Spring Hill

Chartwell Residential on Monday announced it is developing the 124-acre Kedron Square master-planned community in Spring Hill, starting with The Chartwell at Kedron Square, a 292-unit multifamily project. Construction for The Chartwell at Kedron Square is already underway with construction company Franklin Construction Group. Kedron Square will serve as a...
hotelnewsresource.com

1 Hotel Nashville Opens in Downtown Nashville

1 Hotels today announced the opening of 1 Hotel Nashville. Located in the heart of downtown Nashville, directly across from the Music City Center and within walking distance of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the property features 215 rooms, including 37 suites with expansive city and skyline views. A verdant ivy-covered façade and native landscaping evoke nearby natural attractions, from the bustle of the Cumberland River to the Smoky Mountains and the Natchez Trace.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Metro Nashville Public Schools to host job fair this Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is looking to fill teacher and other support staff roles through a summer hiring fair this weekend. English, math and science teachers are in high demand, according to MNPS, as well as, teachers for exceptional education classrooms. The district is also looking for non-licensed professionals who are working toward completing their licenses. These candidates can teach full-time pre-K through 12th grade, with the exception of PE, exceptional education and end-of-course classes.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is not THAT Geeky, but nearby Nashville and Atlanta apparently are - But, Where does the 'Boro Stand on Geekiness?

Apparently, Murfreesboro is not that “Geeky,” according to the 2022 list of the Geekiest Cities in America. In the lists, 1 equaled the ranking of “The Geekiest City for 2022,” which Murfreesboro was not, and 196 equaled the least geeky city. Evidently, the ‘Boro is ranked at number 144 on the list and received an overall Geek Score of 2.5 (the lower the overall score, the least geeky that city is).
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma High School Unveils New Logos ￼

Tullahoma High School will have consistency regarding its logos, as a beveled T, wildcat and new paw were unveiled Monday morning. The updated T honors the rich history of the high school with a modern approach and will be used for all THS organizations, not solely athletics. Several versions of the T and wildcat have existed for years, but now the school has decided to be consistent, focusing on one wildcat, one T and one paw.
TULLAHOMA, TN
wilsonpost.com

Hard crash leaves Hamlett aching, pondering future

"This season has about broke me" Veteran Mt. Juliet racer Bennie Hamlett, one of the area’s most popular drivers, suffered a possible concussion in a serious crash last Saturday night that has him pondering his racing future after 34 years of chasing checkered flags. “I’ve had some bad wrecks...
MOUNT JULIET, TN

