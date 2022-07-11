ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Name That Tune

murfreesborotn.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the fun as we listen to songs from the good old...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
Kristen Walters

Popular Florida restaurant closes abruptly after 12 years

A popular restaurant in Florida recently announced that it would be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over a decade. Simply Sara's, a popular restaurant in Ortega, Florida, has announced that it will be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over 12 years.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Murfreesboro, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
pethelpful.com

Woman's Encounter With Baby Deer at Her Grandpa's Grave Is Giving Us Goosebumps

Sometimes, when we're grieving, we look for signs of our loved one in the world around us. It could be a special tree, an heirloom, or even an animal that brings us the peace and comfort we need in a heartbreaking time. For Gabs, who goes by @brewbearr on TikTok, it was this precious baby deer who stopped by while she was visiting her grandfather's grave.
ANIMALS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Darling Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this cute kid turned into a TV personality, among many other notable roles, she was just like every other young child ... losing her baby teeth and waiting for the tooth fairy while growing up in Los Angeles, California. When this strong beauty isn't organizing her pantry, modeling her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Now Is the Time to Become a Person Who Wears Crocs

Click here to read the full article. Have you always wondered what it would feel like to be a Croc person? A person who doesn’t wear these holed shoes for an occupation, but rather for the sheer comfort of it all? A person who possibly collects jibbitz? Well now you can, because the hotly debated shoe wear is on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Hey, if they’re good enough for Diplo, why shouldn’t you have the courage to rock all 21 recently price-lowered jibbitz charms? These beloved (and often unfairly maligned) clogs have been around for twenty years! Founded in Colorado,...
APPAREL
connect-bridgeport.com

Sunset Drive-In Closed Again Due to Projector Woes

There is more problems for the Sunset Ellis Drive-In, according to post made on the Sunset Ellis Restaurant Facebook page. On the page for the restaurant, which closed June 26, it states that thed Drive-In has to be temporarily closed again. The post is as follows:. "Notice to all of...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink

Comments / 0

Community Policy