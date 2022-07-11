Agenda — Cass County Board, July 11

Illinois Route 267 between Rockbridge and Kemper on the Greene-Jersey County Line was shut down yesterday due to a stand off. WBGZ in Alton reports that a portion of Route 267 through Medora was closed for several hours after authorities were attempting to determine if a man was armed and holding hostages in a home sitting along the highway. Traffic was re-routed for much of the afternoon while authorities from multiple agencies worked to defuse the situation. Helicopters were called in to keep an eye on the situation.

JERSEY COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO