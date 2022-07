The loved ones of an Arizona mother of four who was murdered and found in a canal last week are seeking justice. Janet Ann Begaye, 37, was found, shot to death, in the Grand Canal near 32nd Street and East McDowell Road in Phoenix, Arizona in the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to NBC Mesa affiliate KPNX. There have been no reported arrests, with loved ones scrambling to learn what happened to the single mother.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO