Slidell, LA

2-Week-Old Baby Left Inside Hot Car Saved by Walmart Staff; Police Arrest Intoxicated Mom

By Lili Scott
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the alertness of a Walmart staff, a newborn baby has been found and saved after the mother left the child inside a parked hot car. The Slidell police responded to the emergency situation around 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 7, after a Walmart worker called to report that an impaired...

Newsweek

Walmart Employee Helped Rescue Newborn From 'Extremely Hot' Car: Police

A Walmart employee helped police officers rescue a 2-week old baby Thursday from an "extremely hot" vehicle in Louisiana. In a Facebook post, the Slidell Police Department said that the incident occurred around 10 a.m. when officers were called to a local Walmart following reports of a "visibly impaired" woman with her infant child in the parking lot.
