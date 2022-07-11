Agenda — Jacksonville City Council, July 11

A business owner in Carlinville could be one of the first in the area charged in connection with a new state law passed to help battle the theft of catalytic converters. Mark A. Schafer was charged Friday in Macoupin County Court with two misdemeanors of failure to keep electronic records of catalytic converter purchases and one count of purchasing of unattached catalytic converters. The new law took effect on May 27.

CARLINVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO