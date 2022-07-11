ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Agenda — Jacksonville City Council, July 11

By David C.L. Bauer
 2 days ago
Jacksonville City Council is scheduled to meet in regular session by 7 p.m. today in the Municipal Building, 200 W. Douglas Ave. The meeting will follow a 6 p.m....

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville City Hall fielding calls over trash collection frustration

Jacksonville officials say they have been fielding calls from people who say they are confused and frustrated after the acquisition of trash collector Trash Queen. Pittsfield-based Trash Queen serviced Morgan, Scott and Pike counties. It was bought by Green For Life Environmental, or GFL, a Canadian waste management company that has a U.S. operation. GFL last year acquired Area Disposal, whose parent company, Peoria Disposal Co., had provided waste disposal for Jacksonville and surrounding areas.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Springfield investigating sewer overflows on northeast side

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sanitary sewer overflows on the northeast side of Springfield are under investigation. A special public information meeting is being held next week to address the issue. The City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works is hosting the meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Carlinville business cited under new state law

A business owner in Carlinville could be one of the first in the area charged in connection with a new state law passed to help battle the theft of catalytic converters. Mark A. Schafer was charged Friday in Macoupin County Court with two misdemeanors of failure to keep electronic records of catalytic converter purchases and one count of purchasing of unattached catalytic converters. The new law took effect on May 27.
CARLINVILLE, IL
Passport Registration Day in Chatham

Sangamon Co. Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo’s office will offer a convenient passport registration day to the public this weekend. This service provides an easy way to obtain this important travel document. Agents from the circuit clerk’s office will process passport applications from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the...
CHATHAM, IL
My Journal Courier

Your first look at what's happening this week

Morgan County Fair: 8 a.m., Morgan County Fairgrounds, 110 N. Westgate Ave. | Variety of events throughout the weekend. For more information, go to themorgancountyfair.com. Cook-Out Fundraiser: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fast Stop, northwest corner of Illinois routes 125 and 78, Virginia. | Hosted by Virginia Masonic Lodge. Menu features grilled bratwurst and jumbo hot dogs. All proceeds benefit Log Cabin Kids Summer Program.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
New Outdoor Fitness Court Open In Comer Cox Park

The ribbon has been cut on a new outdoor fitness court located in Comer Cox Park. The court was developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, The Springfield Park District, City of Springfield, and the National Fitness Campaign. Springfield Park District Board President Leslie Sgro (s’grOH) and Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory were on hand for the ribbon cutting. Gregory says partnerships like the ones for this project are what help the community grow.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during July 3-9, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Larone Walton, 32 of Carlinville, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, domestic battery, and resisting a peace officer in connection with a July 4 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
My Journal Courier

Datebook: Groups offering support in the Jacksonville area

Although some groups have resumed meetings, others’ schedules may have changed because of pandemic restrictions. It is recommended you contact the group in advance to verify details. Any changes in meeting schedules can be emailed to JJCsocial@myjournalcourier.com. •••. ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. 217-370-4002. Jacksonville locations:. • First Baptist Church, 1701...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

Jacksonville Verizon store hosting backpack giveaway

Verizon's Jacksonville store will be taking part in a School Rocks Backpack Giveaway this month. The event, which will be 1-4 p.m. July 31 at the 1699 W. Morton Ave. location, is part of a national campaign by authorized Verizon retailer TCC and its sister company, Wireless Zone. Bags will include pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack will be given for each child present while supplies last.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

Morgan County property transactions

Property transactions recorded in Morgan County from June 28 through July 5:. Regina Nash to Austin Andres and Sarah Wynn, 815 W. Lafayette Ave., $67,500. RNM Trucking to Delores J. Klein, 2934 Anderson St., Ashland, $15,000. Rodney L. Simonds to Joshua Fallis and Christina M. Fallis, 1006 Freedman St., $257,500.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

