BELLEVILLE — The Catholic Diocese of Belleville said Tuesday it will sell the home its bishops have lived in for 70 years and use the proceeds in the fight against abortion. Bishop Michael McGovern made the decision to sell the residence, a 13-bedroom, 160-year-old home just outside of downtown Belleville, after a year of discussions among clergy and laity, according to a release.

BELLEVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO