ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, NY

Spirit plane towed after brakes overheat, ignite

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDFxF_0gbCrvXk00
Spirit Airline said one of the brakes on the plane overheated and no passengers were injured. ZUMAPRESS.com/ Reginald Mathalone

ATLANTA — Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines flight from Tampa are safe after one of the plane’s brakes overheated and briefly caught fire upon landing in Atlanta on Sunday, airport officials said.

The brakes in the landing gear of Spirit Airlines flight 383 from Tampa ignited upon landing, officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport wrote in a tweet about the incident. Atlanta firefighters put out the fire and the plane was towed to the gate for passengers to disembark, airport officials said.

Spirit Airline said one of the brakes on the plane overheated. No passengers were injured, the airline said.

Video posted on social media showed smoke coming from under the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“The aircraft was towed to the gate where guests safely deplaned without any injuries. Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft. The plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance,” a statement from the airline read.

Scottie Nelms, a passenger on the plane and told FOX 5 that the flight was uneventful until after landing and passengers heard a weird noise from the left side of the plane.”

Nobody knew what it was until we stopped completely in the middle of the landing strip,” Nelms told FOX 5. “We saw a flame coming from the engine and people and myself started freaking out.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Ignite#Accident#Fox
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy