ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

This is the one iPhone accessory I can't live without

By Kate Kozuch
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

Apple's wireless battery pack is a game-changer for iPhone battery life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aHDnB_0gbCqVpB00
(Image credit: Future)

Despite my iPhone 13 Pro Max being one of the best phones in terms of battery life, it feels like it’s always on the verge of dying.

That’s by no means a fault of the device — it’s my on-the-go schedule that often leaves me separated from regular chargers. Pair that with requiring GPS to get around the city and recording hours of footage per day for the Tom’s Guide TikTok channel (opens in new tab), and it makes sense why I’m perpetually low on juice.

Someone tell this woman about portable chargers, right? I promise I’ve tried many portable charging banks over the years, but have found most options that offer substantial charge are bulky. Walking around with my phone tethered to a cord, tethered to a large charger, is awkward.

But thanks to MagSafe, there’s finally an elegant solution. While I’ll never forget the iPhone battery cases, last available for the iPhone 11 series, Apple offers a sleek alternative for the MagSafe-equipped iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PqzN_0gbCqVpB00
(Image credit: Future)

The Apple MagSafe battery pack is a game-changer. When my iPhone 13 Pro Max is running low, the wireless charger can offer up to 40% more stamina (the additional charge percentage is higher the smaller your iPhone, and it’s compatible down to the iPhone 13 mini.)

I appreciate how the battery pack effortlessly snaps into place on the backside of my iPhone, without adding much extra heft. As someone whose phone is practically glued to their hand, I've become a fan of the MagSafe charger’s slim design.

It definitely doesn't charge my phone as quickly as the the Apple 20W charger with USB-C, but it keeps my iPhone alive on those days I'm out and about for hours. When I do eventually get home, I can charge my handset and the battery pack back up with the stationary 20W charger at my desk.

Apple MagSafe battery pack — is it worth it?

I've found plenty of reasons to love the Apple MagSafe battery pack, and only one reason not to — the price. At $99, it's more expensive than many of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases and other iPhone accessories. Though, note I further customized mine with this $25 Star Wars-themed MagSafe battery pack case from Casetify (opens in new tab).)

Do I think it's worth it? Totally, especially because it seems MagSafe isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The iPhone 14 lineup should feature MagSafe, and MagSafe could ultimately be the key to the portless iPhone.

But If you were hoping to get the MagSafe battery pack experience for less, I've tested an alternative that's actually has a larger, 5000mAh battery capacity. The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery costs $69 on Amazon (opens in new tab), and even features a stand that can prop your iPhone up. (Admittedly, the stand isn't substantial enough for the Pro Max iPhone models, but it worked just fine for my colleague's iPhone 13 Pro.)

Image 1 of 2

If I could only use one between the two, I'd probably stick to the Apple MagSafe battery pack, since Apple-made accessories have a tendency to work better with Apple devices. Not to mention, I like the look of the Apple logo on the back on the cell.

Yet for $30 less, the Anker model is an excellent choice, and has quickly become a go-to gift choice for my friends and family who own MagSafe-compatible iPhones. It might also see a discount with Prime Day deals — Tom's Guide will be sure to call the sale out if it happens.

Today's best Apple MagSafe Battery Pack deals

Reduced Price

$200

(opens in new tab)

$65

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

$99

(opens in new tab)

$79.99

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

$99

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPDrn_0gbCqVpB00

Kate Kozuch is an editor at Tom’s Guide covering smartwatches, TVs and everything smart-home related. Kate also appears on Fox News to talk tech trends and runs the Tom's Guide TikTok account (opens in new tab), which you should be following. When she’s not filming tech videos, you can find her on an exercise bike, mastering the NYT Crossword or channeling her inner celebrity chef.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

There Are 100,000+ Prime Day Deals, But We Narrowed It Down To The Best of the Best

Click here to read the full article. Holy, Prime Day! Amazon has been hyping its annual sales event hard this year, with TV commercials, live-streamed promo events and thousands of early deals. The SPY team has also been busy gathering the best Prime Day deals of 2022. This year, we can confidently say just about everything is on sale. So if there’s a big purchase you’ve been putting off, then Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to save. In addition, countless other brands are hosting competing sales, and this year’s top Prime Day alternatives are more enticing than ever. If you’re ready to take advantage of the best deals...
SHOPPING
ZDNet

Here's how Apple tells if you've dropped your iPhone into water

While the most common way for a smartphone to be taken out of action is by the screen being damaged, a close second is dropping the smartphone into liquid (or spilling something onto it). It's a common issue that hardware manufacturers fit little devices reacting to water. Called Liquid Contact...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Should You Upgrade to the iPhone 13? See How It Compares to Older Models

Apple's iPhone 13 lineup brings improvements like longer battery life, a new processor and fresh camera features, but it can still be difficult to know whether it's time to upgrade. A large part of the decision depends on which iPhone you currently own, so we compared the iPhone 13 the past five years of iPhones, going all the way back to the iPhone 7.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Cases#Iphone 11 Pro#Iphone 12#Smart Phone#Ios#Magsafe
pocketnow.com

The best Verizon Unlimited price is here. All you need to know

Verizon just revealed a new Welcome Unlimited plan with a more attractive price and unlimited 5G data, calls, and messages. The plan costs just $30 per line per month for four lines with Auto Play, including taxes and fees. Here’s everything you need to know about Verizon’s Welcome Unlimited plan.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Amazon
Apple Insider

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale: MacBooks from $899, TVs as low as $79, $170 off Beats

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Best Buy is pulling out all the stops in a bid to deliver the steepest savings ahead ofPrime Day, with current MacBook Pros $200 off, Dyson vacuums $100 off and even Apple's iPhone 13 Pro discounted.
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Prime Day Smartwatch Deals on Wearables

Click here to read the full article. The best smartwatches can do everything from monitor your health stats to deliver your texts and incoming calls straight to your wrist, allowing you to always be on top of everything. Plus, they’re extremely customizable with editable displays and changeable watch bands, which keeps even year-old smartwatches looking and feeling new.  If you’ve still not joined the smartwatch bandwagon and are looking for an easy way to invest in one, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the best smartwatch deals available online right now. Shop smartwatch deals from brands like Apple, Samsung and Garmin...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

8 best portable chargers and power banks to keep your phone going

If you’re anything like us, your smartphone lives within reach almost all day and all night. But, with their 5G connections, GPS, huge screens and endless applications to entertain and inform, battery life is always at a premium.As we’re sure you know as well as we do, using a smartphone for an extended amount of time can put a massive dent in the battery life, and getting to the end of a long day with enough power left to order a taxi (or a takeaway) can feel like running an efficiency gauntlet.But help is at hand, thanks to the humble...
ELECTRONICS
Daily Beast

PSA: Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Has Savings Better Than Prime Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. With Amazon’s Prime Day set up as one of the biggest days for shopping every year, many other big options have jumped in with their own major sales. This includes Best Buy, which just launched its Black Friday in July sale. With tons of tech items, gadgets, and appliances heavily marked down, many of the deals you’ll find on Best Buy are even better than anything on sale during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event. This includes up to $300 off select laptops, up to 50% off popular appliances, and exclusive deals on Apple products such as the Macbook and iPhone. There are also tons of markdowns on brands that rarely get discounted, including vacuums and purifiers by Dyson and premium workout equipment from NordicTrack.
SHOPPING
CNET

Best Prime Day Apple Deals: AirPods, Apple TV, iPad and More

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Prime Day is here, and that means deals, deals and more deals. Some of the best discounts are on Apple products, so if you're a die-hard fan or are looking to get into the Apple ecosystem, now's a great time. Today is the final day of Amazon's big event, so make sure you check out these deals before they expire. We'll be updating this article throughout the entire sale, so be sure to check back to see the latest and greatest deals.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Best Buy has one premium Apple Watch Series 5 model on sale at a huge $450 discount

You might find this hard to believe, but the 2019-released and 2020-discontinued Apple Watch Series 5 lives on at third-party retailers like Best Buy. Of course, the Cupertino-based tech giant could have always kept this bad boy around just as it did with the older and humbler Series 3, which continues to cost $199 and up when purchased directly from its industry-leading manufacturer.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

This $40 Samsung dual wireless charger Prime Day deal is the perfect nightstand accessory

Cables are boring. Most flagship phones these days have wireless charging capabilities, but you won't get a wireless charger in the box. In fact, as of more recently, you're not even getting a wall adapter in the box in the first place; instead, you're getting only a cable. As such, you also need to get a wall adapter — and if you also want to add a wireless charger to your purchase, the price can start adding up. Luckily, for today, it doesn't need to be an outrageous amount. For Prime Day, Samsung's awesome Duo wireless charger is 33% off, making it a must-buy for your new Android phone.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Jony Ive is apparently no longer working with Apple

Former design lead at Apple Jony Ive and Apple go together like umm... apples and oranges. But one source says that they'll no longer be working together. Apple fans will remember that Jony Ive left Apple in 2019, to start his own design firm, LoveFrom. But at the time, the Cupertino giant signed a multi-year contract to work with LoveFrom. This meant that Ive's biggest client was Apple, and that he was restricted from taking on certain types of work – in short, anything that Apple found competitive. Seeing as Apple covers a fair amount of different tech, and Ive's worked on everything from the Apple Watch to the iMac, we can imagine that that ruled out a fair chunk of work.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Which Apple Watch should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

The Apple Watch is an expensive piece of kit, so any chance to grab one at a discount should be taken, and the 2022 Prime Day deals offer one of those opportunities. However, it’s not as simple as just buying an Apple Watch, as there are several different models available, and a variety of different options too. This is our advice on which Apple Watch you should buy on Prime Day 2022.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Poll: Which features are you anticipating the most for iPhone 14?

As the launch of the iPhone 14 is sooner rather than later, Apple fans are eagerly anticipating the launch. We expect to see some notable differences between the lineups of the iPhone 13 and 14. From what we know, which feature would you like to see the most in the newest iPhone?
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy