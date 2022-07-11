ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson, TX

Live Karaoke at the Senior Center

Seniors are invited to take the stage and sing your favorite karaoke...

Burleson Writers Group

Every 2nd and 4th Wednesday 6:00 - 8:00 PM Come join a group of writers from the Burleson area every second and fourth Wednesday! Mini workshops on various topics relating to aspects of writing and publishing will be offered, as well as a more in-depth review member's works. Check their website at https://www.burlesonwritersgroup.com/
BURLESON, TX
Dallas Observer

Studio Movie Grill - Arlington Lincoln Square

Italian sausage and meatballs tossed with ground vine-ripened tomatoes, rigatoni pasta, basil, fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. PG-13 Mon-Tues 10:45 AM, 2:45 PM, 6:45 PM, 10:30 PM. Wed 10:45 AM, 2:45 PM, 6:30 PM, 10:15 PM. Thurs 10:45 AM, 2:45 PM, 6:45 PM, 9:15 PM.
ARLINGTON, TX
Southlake Style

Eight Restaurants Participate In DFW Restaurant Week

DFW Restaurant Week is back for its 25th anniversary, and this time, eight local restaurants will participate in the culinary event. Next month, 22 restaurants will be offering two-to-three-course prix fixe lunches and dinners benefitting Lena Pope, a Fort Worth-based nonprofit that supports mental and behavioral health for children and families. Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse, Moxie’s and Sky Creek Kitchen + Bar are all participating from Southlake, while The Classic Cafe is participating in Roanoke, according to a media release. In Grapevine, Mac’s On Main, Perry’s Steakhouse and Bacchus Kitchen + Bar will be offering dinner specials, as well as Colleyville’s Next Bistro.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

City of Rockwall reminds residents to follow water ordinance and use less water

ROCKWALL, TX (July 12, 2022) Homeowners in Rockwall are watering their lawns at record levels, and the City of Rockwall reminds residents about the water conservation plan ordinance still in effect. Already, usage levels are higher than normal for this time of year, when comparing the last few years. As the temperatures continue to rise, it is critical to conserve water.
ROCKWALL, TX
fortworthreport.org

“A Knight’s Tale,” the art of Medieval and Renaissance arms and armor, comes to North Texas only at the Arlington Museum of Art

Arlington, TX (FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE) – Today, the Arlington Museum of Art announced its winter art exhibition, a stunning homage to the world of the Medieval and Renaissance knight. From the renowned collection of the Museo Stibbert (Stibbert Museum) in Florence, Italy, A Knight’s Tale will feature one hundred and thirty rare objects, including full suits of armor, mounted equestrian figures, helmets, swords, shields, and other weaponry.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Concord Church Conference Hosts 1,200 Pastors

This week more than 1,200 pastors and faith leaders from around the world will meet in Dallas at Concord Church for the E.K. Bailey Expository Preaching Conference. “The focus is really on helping pastors and leaders, both to be able to preach through this current season and climate that America is facing as well as lead their churches through this post-COVID environment in a way to build strong congregations as well as strong communities,” said Concord pastor Bryan Carter.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Latino-Owned Businesses Raise Concerns Over West Oak Cliff Area Plan

It’s a fight for survival according to some Latino West Oak Cliff business owners, who’ve voiced concerns about a plan for that area’s future. The West Oak Cliff Area Plan has been in the works for over two years and a draft of the plan has been prepared to move forward toward approval at Dallas City Hall. It roughly covers an area bounded by Illinois Avenue on the south, Davis Street on the north, Cockrell Hill Road on the west and Tyler Street on the east.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Where I Live: Eastland resident wants to break outsiders’ stereotypes of his neighborhood

When I moved here, I knew right away I would love this community — the atmosphere, the people and the culture. The atmosphere is friendly based on how social the tenants are. There is the “hood” stereotype here when outsiders see us. But those stereotypes don’t define us. Our mannerisms are peaceful. The neighbors here keep me humble and charismatic.
EASTLAND, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Ford's Garage Serves Up Photo-Ops and Burgers

Ford’s Garage, whose website blurb claims is “your neighborhood burger and beer joint, where everyone is welcome,” started out in Fort Myers, Florida, in 2012 and arrived in Plano this June. This is another in a long line of cutesy-themed restaurants, this one decked out to resemble...
PLANO, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $4,720,000 Stunning Contemporary Home in The Heart of Southlake Texas with Huge Backyard is A Truly Entertainers Paradise

The Home in Southlake, a stunning custom-built contemporary residence offers the perfect blend of an entertainers paradise and private retreat is now available for sale. This home located at 1021 E Continental Blvd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Parsons (Phone: 972-567-5539) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Sand Hills Express

Meet the couple behind the world’s only Ethiopian-Texas barbecue restaurant

You might not think Ethiopian and Texan cuisine would mix, but when couple Fasicka and Patrick Hicks combined their recipes, they created an international sensation. Their restaurant, Smoke N Ash, is in a small strip mall in Arlington, Texas, and has everything that would be expected to be found in a barbecue place—like ribs and brisket.
ARLINGTON, TX
fortworthreport.org

Reata still looking at menu of options for new location

Since announcing it was seeking a new location in late March, Reata Restaurant has received almost 600 suggestions from the public. And those suggestions are literally all over the map, according to Mike Micallef, president of Reata Restaurant. In the next couple of months, Micallef said, he and his team...
FORT WORTH, TX
kxnet.com

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National 7-Eleven Day

The granddaddy of all convenience stores got its start as an offshoot of the Southland Ice Company. In 1927, the store that would become 7-Eleven opened its doors in Dallas, Texas. The idea was to sell eggs, milk, and bread, which would allow shoppers to avoid grocery stores if they...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

American Heart Association Recognizes Ten Texas Health Hospitals

Ten Texas Health facilities received numerous awards recently from the American Heart Association. According to a press release from Texas Health, these awards recognize facilities for their commitment to treatment guidelines and quality improvement, specifically concerning cardiovascular care, stroke, and diabetes. “When it comes to cardiovascular disease and stroke, Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX

