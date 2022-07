At the end of 2021, I knew it was time for me to make a change. As an entrepreneur, I was thrilled to see my business really grow throughout the year, but by the end of the year, the burnout was creeping in big time. Over the holidays I sat down and made a plan to better tackle my work days. That way, I could keep up my current output while also regaining some much-needed work-life balance. After giving a lot of different productivity methods some serious thought, I turned to time blocking and it made a world of difference in how I plan my days, how quickly I can complete tasks, and how much free time I have outside of work.

