The Church of England refused to offer up a definition of a woman, arguing that recent developments required "additional care" when attempting to define the word. "There is no official definition, which reflects the fact that until fairly recently definitions of this kind were thought to be self-evident, as reflected in the marriage liturgy," Senior Bishop Rt Rev Robert Innes said when asked to define the word, according to reporting from GB News.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO