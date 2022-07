Passengers have been warned of further disruption later this month as more rail strikes by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have been announced.ScotRail officials told the PA news agency they are “still assessing” the impact of strikes by RMT members in Network Rail, but it is “likely” services will face the same level of disruption seen when rail workers downed tools for three days last month.The operator is still operating a temporary timetable after a dispute with drivers union Aslef where workers refused to work overtime or on rest days as a removal of goodwill over pay and conditions.Earlier...

TRAFFIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO