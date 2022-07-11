ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WA State Patrol Vehicle Hit While on Traffic Stop

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 2 days ago

Seattle, WA: On Saturday, July 9, a Washington State Patrol unit was conducting a traffic stop while on southbound Highway 167, just south of 212th, when the trooper’s vehicle was struck by a passerby at approximately 2:40 a.m. The suspect vehicle went off the road shortly after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZW2xq_0gbCoCng00
Steve Hickey / KNN

The on-ramp from 212th to S 167 was closed for hours during the investigation. The victims sustained unknown injuries.

Video: Steve Hickey, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

WSP investigates fatal motorcycle versus pickup collision

KENNEWICK – The Washington State Patrol reports a woman injured Monday night in a collision with a pickup truck on State Route 397 near Bowles Road, about 13 miles south of Kennewick, died Tuesday morning at Trios Health Southridge Hospital. Troopers said Monique Garcia, 41, of Pasco was riding...
KENNEWICK, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Auburn man killed in motorcycle accident

A 56-year-old Auburn man was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle on state Route 167 on Saturday, July 9, according to the Washington State Patrol. At approximately 9 p.m. the motorcyclist and the driver of a white Audi were traveling southbound on state Route 167 near 15th Street Northwest. The driver of the Audi was in the far left lane and began slowing down for traffic, at the same time, the motorcyclist merged from the right lane into the left lane behind the Audi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
AUBURN, WA
KING 5

Semi-truck rollover on SR 167 in Sumner causes back-up

SUMNER, Wash. — All lanes of southbound state Route 167 have reopened after a semi-truck rolled over on the highway near state Route 410 in Sumner on Tuesday morning, according to transportation officials. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Washington...
SUMNER, WA
Skagit Breaking

Stanwood Man Dies in Vehicle Crash on McLean Road

Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle fatal collision around 2:56 a.m. on July 12th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, a 40-year-old Stanwood man was traveling Eastbound on McLean Road in a 2002 Buick when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a pole on the Westbound shoulder near Best Road.
STANWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KGMI

Driver killed in car accident near La Conner

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. – A driver was killed in an car accident near La Conner early Tuesday morning, July 12th. The Washington State Patrol says the 48-year-old Camano Island man was driving east on Mclean Road when his car crossed the center line near Best Road and hit a pole.
LA CONNER, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hickey
q13fox.com

14-time convicted felon arrested in Everett, suspected of trafficking drugs from a stolen car

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested a 14-time convicted felon suspected of trafficking fentanyl, meth and heroin, and seized a loaded handgun and stolen car. According to authorities, patrol officers spotted a stolen vehicle parked near the Value Village on Evergreen Way two weeks ago. They entered a parking lot to make contact, but the car reportedly drove over a curb and sped off.
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Stop#Washington State Patrol#Photojournalist Knn
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Burglars have hit 4 coffee shops in Yakima County in less than a week

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Four coffee shops in Yakima County have been burglarized in less than a week and one business owner is looking at nearly $3,000 in damage. According to 911 call records, burglaries were called in at Lorraine’s Espresso in Wapato on the Fourth of July, Grindstone Coffee House in Terrace Heights on Thursday, The Celtic Cup in Yakima on Friday and Starbucks on South First Street on Sunday.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
UPMATTERS

Michigan and Wisconsin troopers hitching rides in trucks, target distracted drivers

(WFRV/WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) and Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) troopers will be keeping a sharp eye out for distracted driving during the week of July 11. According to authorities, the departments, in partnership with the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (MSP/CVED) and the Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association, will be conducting #TrooperInATruck distracted driving details across the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
KING 5

Man who allegedly drove stolen car into occupied tent in Tacoma charged

TACOMA, Wash. — The 21-year-old man who allegedly drove a stolen vehicle into an occupied tent along a Tacoma sidewalk July 8 was charged with two counts of vehicular assault and one count of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Joshua Michael Holford appeared in court Monday to correct...
q13fox.com

Fire rips through South Seattle home

SEATTLE - Fire ripped through a home Tuesday morning in South Seattle causing traffic delays on State Route 509. Authorities said nobody was hurt in the fire but the home was destroyed. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, all lanes of northbound SR 509 closed around 10:00 a.m....
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyNorthwest.com

Gee and Ursula’s top stories: Coast Guardsman robbed, King County Judge reprimanded, and gas prices continue to decrease

KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin bring you their top stories on Monday, July 11. Coast Guardsman deployed to Seattle, loses everything to Tacoma thieves. A Coast Guardsman and his family got a very rude welcome to Washington. Thieves stole just about everything they owned, including the two vehicles that had all their belongings.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

SR 509 reopens after large Burien house fire caused closures

BURIEN, Wash. — State Route 509 was fully reopened Tuesday after a large fire at a Burien home caused several lane closures for a few hours. King County Fire District #2 (KCFD) said in a tweet the fire was near 104th and 8th Ave South. Massive plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the home, but there were no injuries.
BURIEN, WA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
876
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy