WA State Patrol Vehicle Hit While on Traffic Stop

Seattle, WA: On Saturday, July 9, a Washington State Patrol unit was conducting a traffic stop while on southbound Highway 167, just south of 212th, when the trooper’s vehicle was struck by a passerby at approximately 2:40 a.m. The suspect vehicle went off the road shortly after.

The on-ramp from 212th to S 167 was closed for hours during the investigation. The victims sustained unknown injuries.

