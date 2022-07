Mama always told us that we should never go to bed with a dirty kitchen. The sink should be emptied, the dishes should be put away, and the countertops should be thoroughly wiped down. Period. Running the dishwasher is easy enough. Drop some detergent in and go. But what about cleaning those countertops? How do you give countertops the deep clean they deserve? We're sharing how to clean quartz countertops.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 5 DAYS AGO