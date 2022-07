The head of the Orange Order has said it is really good to be back as the first full Twelfth of July parades took place following the coronavirus pandemic.Hundreds of parades accompanied by loyalist marching bands took place in cities, towns and villages across the region.Edward Stevenson said it had been “wonderful” to join one of the 18 demonstration locations watched by crowds of spectators.Wishing all Brethren, Sisters, Juniors, Bands and supporters around the world a glorious Twelfth of July 2022.We encourage everyone to enjoy the celebrations responsibly and in a manner befitting the proud tradition we represent.Edward Stevenson, Grand...

