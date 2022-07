Murphy has been far and away the Pelicans' best player through the first two games of the NBA Summer League. In their opening game against Portland on Saturday, Murphy was essentially the only player to show up. He scored 23 points on 7/16 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, four steals, and one assist. He was also a perfect 8/8 from the free throw line. Unfortunately for the Pels, no other player scored in double figures and New Orleans fell to the Trailblazers 85-68.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO