Owensboro, KY

Smothers Park remains a community gathering place

By Nathan Havenner Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249Zm4_0gbCiZ4P00
Ahkar Shwe, 9, runs through the streams of water as his brother, Okkar Shwe, 5, plays with a water fountain at the Ronald Lee Logsdon Spray Park on Friday at Smothers Park. The boys were at the park with their father, Saw Shwe, while on a trip to Owensboro from Fort Wayne, Indiana. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Situated along the Ohio River in downtown Owensboro, Smothers Park is known to many as the crown jewel of the park facilities operated by Owensboro Parks and Recreation.

Long a part of the community, the land that now makes up the park at 199 W. Veterans Blvd. has been a community gathering place since 1816.

While the park that features the Lazy Dayz Playground, the Charles E. Shelton Memorial and signature fountains is known to many as Smothers Park, it has not always had the moniker.

Keith Lawrence reported in the Aug. 23, 2012, edition of the Messenger-Inquirer that the park has also been known as Riverside Park, Riverview Park and Riverfront Park at different times.

In 1963, the Daviess County Historical Society mounted a successful campaign to have the park renamed in honor of Bill Smeathers (Smothers). It is believed that Smothers built the first log cabin on land located just west of the park, in what was then known as Yellow Banks.

Amanda Rogers said since reopening to the public in August 2012 after extensive renovations and additions, Smothers Park has played a key role in the development of the city’s downtown atmosphere.

“It is the crown jewel, and when I think about that location, I really give credit to Mayor Tom Watson, who really drove the initial development of the riverfront plan, and then he changed tenure over to Mayor Ron Payne, who took what Mayor Watson had started and really drove it home for our community,” she said.

Now the site of community events such as the Owensboro Air Show and the Owensboro All-American Fourth of July, the park has become a central hub for community members.

“Between the park, the RiverPark Center, the Bluegrass Museum, the Convention Center, that is really a wonderful heart of our community as far as programming and activity,” Rogers said. “Having Smothers Park connecting those locations really makes those transitions from one location to another a real entertainment destination.”

Smothers Park can be separated into three different sections, a signature fountain area with inlet water feature, the Lazy Dayz Outdoor Museum and Children’s Playground and the Shelton Memorial.

The fountains feature programable lighting and the ability to put on two different water shows, which rotate every 30 minutes. The playground area features a state-of-the-art playground featuring large replicas of native Kentucky wildlife, as well as a spray park.

The memorial area of the park is home to the Charles E. Shelton Memorial.

Rogers said that while Smothers Park is an outdoor park space, it is operated more like a park facility, with employees typically on site between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

“They speak regularly with people that come to visit the park, and it is always surprising to me how many people are from out of town and out of state and even sometimes out of country,” she said. “We get emails that say, talked with someone from Texas today, talked with someone from Iowa today ... we had three visitors from Florida today.”

While its name has changed through the years, Smothers Park is still utilized by the community for the same reason it was established more than 200 years ago — as a community gathering place.

“A community gathering place that is large enough to house community-style events, where everyone feels comfortable and safe to come and visit,” Rogers said.

