Cabin Fever offers gifts with a personal touch

Calhoun business owner Dayna Butterworth never anticipated having her own shop near downtown.

But come November, she will celebrate three years since the grand opening of Cabin Fever, in the former floristry The Yellow House at 490 Main St.

The business was intended to serve as an embroidery and vinyl shop — a hobby that Butterworth started inside her home in 2011 with inspiration from her childhood.

“I’ve always leaned towards it,” she said. “I used to sew with my grandmother. We made Barbie clothes when I was 6. She was a very good quilter … and I think it’s in me because of her.”

But Cabin Fever has evolved into a full-service gift shop, primarily thanks to community need.

The shop offers custom T-shirts, license plates, bereavement and any occasion gifts and flowers, along with home decor, such as candles, and a number of baby items and more.

“We added shoes last year,” Butterworth said. “Someone asked, and I checked in, and next thing I know, we had a wall of shoes.”

Butterworth and her husband, Joe, were helping a friend look for a business site when they found The Yellow House.

Hairdresser Amanda Carroll, owner of Local Beauty Room, was looking to relocate her business, which was near the former IGA grocery building at Second Street and Crawley Drive.

Butterworth and her husband checked out The Yellow House and made an offer. Caroll’s business is in the back of the house, with an entrance on the east side, while Butterworth uses the front rooms facing Main Street.

She made sure to get the blessing from The Yellow House’s co-owner, Cheryl Tanner, and decided to keep the signage intact towards the front entrance.

Less than four months after opening, the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Butterworth was able to remain operational as an online and curbside business until restrictions were lifted.

“I showed up every day,” she said. “I think my business was built during the pandemic. It became what everyone needed — whether it be the Red Aspen nails because no one could get their nails done, the ball caps because they could not get their hair done either.”

The business is thriving now, with the help of full-time employees Phebe Hoover and Ivy Humphrey, and part-time employee Olivia Miller.

“It’s been incredible,” Butterworth said.

Butterworth said she is seeing an influx of customers coming into the shop to admire the architecture of the building, thanks to referrals from Carol Robertson of Farley’s Bed & Breakfast, just a few blocks down the street.

“I’m very appreciative of that,” she said. “That’s what makes our small businesses grow — it’s word-of-mouth.”

The shop holds an annual Christmas open house each year, with approximately 20 trees in the house fully decorated, along with all-day treats available and homemade wassail.

“It just pretty much invites the community to come in and look around and see what we have to offer,” she said. “Hang out with us, kind of a ‘thank you,’ and we’ll feed you a little bit.”

Butterworth said the embroidering process requires a lot of focus and attention since it’s not a machine doing all of the work.

“You start with a normal logo, and you then have to digitize it into an embroidery format, which is not a simple task,” she said. “Then you get the file back and then (figure out) placement, stabilizers — I don’t ever leave my machine alone; it will sew something together faster than you can blink.”

Butterworth said her motivation comes from an obligation to serve and be there for the public.

“You have to show up and you have to be present,” she said. “You have to nurture it and have to help it grow.

“I’ve made some really good friendships with people that I really didn’t know beforehand that come in and shop. I’ve made some really good relationships in the process. … I’ve got my whole group of cheerleaders.”

Cabin Fever is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit facebook.com/CabinFeverEmbroideryGifts or call 270-499-5013.