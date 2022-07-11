ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun, KY

Cabin Fever offers gifts with a personal touch

By Freddie Bourne Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHMDp_0gbCiGXq00

Calhoun business owner Dayna Butterworth never anticipated having her own shop near downtown.

But come November, she will celebrate three years since the grand opening of Cabin Fever, in the former floristry The Yellow House at 490 Main St.

The business was intended to serve as an embroidery and vinyl shop — a hobby that Butterworth started inside her home in 2011 with inspiration from her childhood.

“I’ve always leaned towards it,” she said. “I used to sew with my grandmother. We made Barbie clothes when I was 6. She was a very good quilter … and I think it’s in me because of her.”

But Cabin Fever has evolved into a full-service gift shop, primarily thanks to community need.

The shop offers custom T-shirts, license plates, bereavement and any occasion gifts and flowers, along with home decor, such as candles, and a number of baby items and more.

“We added shoes last year,” Butterworth said. “Someone asked, and I checked in, and next thing I know, we had a wall of shoes.”

Butterworth and her husband, Joe, were helping a friend look for a business site when they found The Yellow House.

Hairdresser Amanda Carroll, owner of Local Beauty Room, was looking to relocate her business, which was near the former IGA grocery building at Second Street and Crawley Drive.

Butterworth and her husband checked out The Yellow House and made an offer. Caroll’s business is in the back of the house, with an entrance on the east side, while Butterworth uses the front rooms facing Main Street.

She made sure to get the blessing from The Yellow House’s co-owner, Cheryl Tanner, and decided to keep the signage intact towards the front entrance.

Less than four months after opening, the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Butterworth was able to remain operational as an online and curbside business until restrictions were lifted.

“I showed up every day,” she said. “I think my business was built during the pandemic. It became what everyone needed — whether it be the Red Aspen nails because no one could get their nails done, the ball caps because they could not get their hair done either.”

More from this section

The business is thriving now, with the help of full-time employees Phebe Hoover and Ivy Humphrey, and part-time employee Olivia Miller.

“It’s been incredible,” Butterworth said.

Butterworth said she is seeing an influx of customers coming into the shop to admire the architecture of the building, thanks to referrals from Carol Robertson of Farley’s Bed & Breakfast, just a few blocks down the street.

“I’m very appreciative of that,” she said. “That’s what makes our small businesses grow — it’s word-of-mouth.”

The shop holds an annual Christmas open house each year, with approximately 20 trees in the house fully decorated, along with all-day treats available and homemade wassail.

“It just pretty much invites the community to come in and look around and see what we have to offer,” she said. “Hang out with us, kind of a ‘thank you,’ and we’ll feed you a little bit.”

Butterworth said the embroidering process requires a lot of focus and attention since it’s not a machine doing all of the work.

“You start with a normal logo, and you then have to digitize it into an embroidery format, which is not a simple task,” she said. “Then you get the file back and then (figure out) placement, stabilizers — I don’t ever leave my machine alone; it will sew something together faster than you can blink.”

Butterworth said her motivation comes from an obligation to serve and be there for the public.

“You have to show up and you have to be present,” she said. “You have to nurture it and have to help it grow.

“I’ve made some really good friendships with people that I really didn’t know beforehand that come in and shop. I’ve made some really good relationships in the process. … I’ve got my whole group of cheerleaders.”

Cabin Fever is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit facebook.com/CabinFeverEmbroideryGifts or call 270-499-5013.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKR

The Friendly Owensboro, KY ‘Nana’ Serving Up Pizza and Smiles in the Drive-Thru

Last Friday, I was downtown working with my buddy Ron Rhodes, from Eyewitness News. He and I co-emceed the big USSSA 3 Up 3 Down Baseball Tournament parade and awards ceremony at Friday After 5 and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. When it was over, I dropped my station vehicle off, picked up my car and headed home. But, first, I stopped by Pizza Hut on Frederica Street to pick up dinner. There, after a long and exhausting day, I was greeted by Nana.
OWENSBORO, KY
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: July 15-17

This is a night dedicated entirely to celebrating the heroes in our lives. Whether you work in public safety, are the survivor of a fallen hero, or simply appreciate the service and sacrifice made by heroes on a daily basis, this is the perfect event for you to show your support. Held at the Owensboro Convention Center on July 16 at 6 p.m., doors will open and seating begins at 5:20 p.m. Seats can be purchased right here for $60 each. There is never a cost to immediate survivors of fallen heroes.
OWENSBORO, KY
visitowensboro.com

Top 6 Destinations to Visit in Owensboro

Green River Distilling Co. Enjoy and explore over 100 years of history at this newly renovated facility located on the Ohio River. After restoring the distillery to its original glory in 2014, Green River Distilling Co. has continued to impress and amaze visitors with one of the top-ranked bourbon tours in the state of Kentucky. Even better, Green River’s new Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey has received amazing reviews since its launch in 2021, and you’ll get to taste the distillery’s name-brand bourbon at the end of your tour. You can schedule one-hour tours Tuesday-Saturday at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. for $20.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Calhoun, KY
103GBF

Evansville Shelter is Bursting at the Seams And Shows Up to Almost 2 Dozen Cats Dumped Overnight

The Vanderburgh Humane Society works hard to help the homeless pet population in the Evansville area. Not only are they a shelter, but they work to help local pet owners with low-cost spay and neuter clinics, and vaccine clinics. Unfortunately, they are bursting at the seams right now, and this morning showed up to 23 cats that were dumped on their property overnight.
EVANSVILLE, IN
owensborohealth.org

Owensboro Health Welcomes The Women's Pavilion

Owensboro Health held a ribbon cutting this morning at The Women’s Pavilion to welcome providers Andrea Moore, MD, FACOG; Angela Dawson, MD, FACOG; Ann Watson, APRN; Megan Burch, APRN; Darla Alvey, APRN and Kaitlin Wells, APRN to the Owensboro Health Medical Group. “One of the reasons that we wanted...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Cabin Fever#Aspen#The Yellow House#Local Beauty Room#Iga
WEHT/WTVW

Motorheads rejoice! Car show to cruise into Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — You may notice some rad rides cruising around town in Owensboro next weekend. That’s because the Corvette Lovers Vette Club is hosting a car show on Saturday, July 16! Officials say this year they’re doing things a little bit different. Trophies will be awarded by decade for 1st, 2nd and 3rd […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville-native to feature in major film

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville-native will be making her reappearance to the big screen in Sony Picture’s upcoming thriller Where the Crawdads Sing. Jerri Tubbs is widely recognized for her role in The Walking Dead as Margo, as well as appearances in Stranger Things and Ozark. According...
14news.com

Kentucky Bike Rally starts Thursday

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation officials are reminding drivers to be alert for thousands of motorcycles and other vehicles making their way to the 2022 Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally. They say the rally creates heavy traffic along U.S. 60 in the Sturgis, KY, area, and along other routes leading...
STURGIS, KY
The Daily South

Kentucky Families Impacted by December Tornadoes Get "Christmas in July"

It's Christmas in July for the Kentucky families impacted by the deadly outbreak of tornadoes back in December. First Lady Britainy Beshear collected hundreds of thousands of toys and gift cards for families affected by the storms that struck parts of the state in the height of the holiday season. Even after throwing four toy parties leading up to Christmas, there are still enough gifts left for the First Lady to host six more parties this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
104.1 WIKY

Unsupervised Toddler Lands Parents In Jail

The Evansville Police Department was called to a home on the 1300 block of West Columbia Street on Saturday after a 9-1-1 call of someone hearing a baby cry. Police knocked on the door and spoke with Cierra Holt, the baby’s mother. She told them that she had no...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USDA: 40% of Vanderburgh Co. is in a food desert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 40 percent of Vanderburgh County is considered to be in a food desert, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The USDA says a person is in a food desert if they live more than a one mile walk from a grocery store that offers fresh produce.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hadi Shrine’s winning half-pot ticket

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The winning ticket has been drawn for the Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. The winning ticket was drawn at 10 a.m. on July 11 in the lobby of the Hadi Shrine Temple at 6 Walnut Street in Downtown Evansville.  The winning ticket was A-603257, and the winner will get $108,075. The pot total […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

A mom and her daughter assaulted in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to a woman and her daughter who were assaulted on July 9 about 5:45 p.m. The assault occurred in the 600 block of Washington Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and located the women. Both women, the daughter being a juvenile, had visible signs […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man killed in Green River Road accident identified

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says preliminary autopsy results show that Frederick D. Moore III, 36, of Evansville, died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma from an accident on South Green River Road. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
5K+
Followers
257
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy