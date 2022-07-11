Thiero is still growing as a 6-6 UK freshman

Kentucky’s Adou Thiero takes a jump shot during a recent men’s basketball practice in Lexington. Photo by Grace Bradley | UK Athletics

Adou Thiero is a new basketball player after springing up to 6-foot-6 as an incoming University of Kentucky freshman after being 6-foot as a junior in high school in the Pittsburgh, Pa., area.

“I’m 6-6 now,” Thiero said in Lexington late last week. “I’m used to it now so it doesn’t affect me as much. There are days when it’s aching a lot (knees), but nothing too bad. I saw the X-rays so I know my growth plates are still wide open. I’m still growing. It’s just how am I going to play through it. They told me three to five more inches.”

At the least Thiero could check in at 6-9, and he could grow to 6-11. UK and coach John Calipari might be thinking Thiero’s continued height gains could be very beneficial for him and them down the road.

What Thiero is most trying get a handle on now is playing and competing with his new height after having a stellar senior season at Quaker Valley. He is viewed as a developmental player at UK who will need work but has the size to be a factor on the perimeter.

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound combo guard averaged 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game and directed Quaker Valley to a 27-1 record and a 14-0 mark in league play. Thiero scored 18 points in the 2022 PIAA Boys Basketball Championships in the team’s only loss of the season against Neumann-Goretti. He finished his career with 1,624 career points which ranks as the third most in team history.

Thiero is the son of Almamy Thiero who played for Calipari at Memphis from 2003-06 and Mariam Sy Thiero who was drafted No. 33 overall by the Washington Mystics in 2006 after staring at Oklahoma City University.

“My dad told me he is a great coach who will do anything for his players,” Adou said of Calipari. “If you can help him win, then you’re in the game. So just go do what you can do. He told me, ‘Don’t let him repeat himself.’

“He said if you really love the game, it won’t be a problem. But don’t take anything personal.”

He wants to keep his guard ball handling ability, and has been adjusting his shooting because his hands are growing.