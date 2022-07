EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — High school reunions are nothing new, but how about for schools that closed half a century ago? Over the weekend, Rex Mundi alumni from across the years rejoined together for an all-school reunion. The get-together marked the 50th anniversary of the last graduating class in 1972. Although the school may not […]

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO