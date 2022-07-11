ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Don’t forget this day, ever’: Sun Prairie honors Cory Barr on fourth anniversary of deadly explosion

By Lane Kimble
 2 days ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A bell rang out nine times Sunday night inside the Sun Prairie Fire Department Station One building — three sets of three rings; the ending of the Fireman’s Prayer — as glistening raindrops from an early evening storm mirrored the misty eyes of the crowd.

“Don’t forget this day ever,” Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison urged from behind a podium. “We will be in this building, at this building, every year, at least as long as I’m the chief and I hope long after that.”

The gathering on July 10 marked a difficult day for many — the four-year anniversary of a natural gas leak and explosion that rocked the city and killed firefighter and business owner Cory Barr. But the day is most difficult for Barr’s wife, Abby, and their two daughters.

“It’s been four years, but there’s some days it still feels like it just happened,” Barr told the gathering as she fought through tears.

On July 10, 2018, Cory Barr went downtown and was working to evacuate people due to the natural gas leak when the explosion happened. Miraculously, no one else died, but several civilians, police, and firefighters were hospitalized and the explosion leveled homes and businesses, literally shaking Sun Prairie to its core.

“Our soldiers, they got everybody out,” Garrison said of his crews. “And they were selfless. They worked that day and everybody knew, everybody knew what could happen that day. But they still worked unselfishly.”

Sunday evening, as the 30-minute ceremony reached its midway point, the sun forced its way out through the clouds, making a bronze statue dedicated for Barr outside that same firehouse in 2020 glow.

“It’s somber. It’s celebratory,” Sun Prairie Fire Lieutenant Clint Mueller explained. “You’re remembering a great guy that was a pillar of the community.”

In the days, weeks, and now years to follow, the community has vowed to stay “Sun Prairie Strong.”

Mayor Paul Esser reflected on three things he remembers vividly from that fateful day: First responders’ dedication, the community’s outpouring of physical and emotional support, and — more than anything — the realization July 10, 2018 delivered him when news of Barr’s death came to light.

“This city has an obligation to support Abby and Cory’s daughters in their time here in Sun Prairie and we stand ready to do that,” Esser said. “That was the outpouring that we saw on the night of July 10th and that will never go away.”

The rubble has since cleared, homesteads and businesses restored, but the void Barr’s death created will never fade.

“I hope everybody got to walk into a room (today) and have a little cry, because we all miss Cory. I miss that smile… Just that special smile,” Chief Garrison said.

Abby Barr said she’s always been willing to speak at the annual memorial service, but this year felt more challenging. She took her daughters to the pool earlier in the day, thinking the whole time about Cory and how she wished he was there to experience their family’s growth.

But with Garrison’s words from moments prior still ringing over the fire house — reminding her Cory is always watching and smiling down from above — Abby Barr delivered a message of hope with her own eyes welling with sadness.

“I get up every day trying to make him proud, and so when people tell me they’d be proud of what I’m doing, that means a lot because that’s what I wake up every day trying to do is to make him proud,” Barr said.

nbc15.com

Everyone safe after Janesville house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two occupants, two dogs and a cat are safe after a residential fire started at a Janesville duplex on Sunday, the Janesville fire department said. Janesville Fire responded to a residential duplex fire after being told one person wasn’t out of the house. Heavy fire...
JANESVILLE, WI
