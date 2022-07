Like many of my readers, I'm on the hunt for a job. Sure, I can flip burgers, but I have a master's degree in Psychology and should be eligible for many opportunities that are above minimum wage. I'm not trying to say that I am better than anyone else, but I'm looking for the next stage of my career. However, it looks like I may be the next fry cook because of these scammers that prey on vulnerable people like me, who really need a job.

5 DAYS AGO