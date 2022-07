Skye Borgman’s haunting documentary Girl in the Picture debuted last week on Netflix. The true-crime film centers on a horrific FBI cold case in which a young mother’s (Tonya Hughes aka Sharon Marshall) mysterious death and her son’s (Michael Hughes) subsequent kidnapping open the door to a disturbing story about a child kidnapper (Franklin Delano Floyd) who sexually abused and later married the girl he raised as his “daughter.” The decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity (she was later identified as Suzanne Marie Sevakis), and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of the stranger-than-fiction story has captivated audiences, with the movie earning a 93% Tomatometer score and currently holding the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO