PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Lions Club will be holding its 52nd annual Pike County Pig Days on July 8 and 9. The fair will be held on the grounds of the Pike County Courthouse and raise money for the Lions Club. Club President Matt Sealock said this will be the first Pig Days festival in two years, as the previous two had been canceled due to COVID-19.

PITTSFIELD, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO