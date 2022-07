Looking for some insight on how to bet Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos? Look no further than one of the women fighting in it. Waterson spoke with BetSided last week to discuss her training for her upcoming fight against Lemos at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez as well as her illustrious career. Still hoping to fight for the Strawweight title, Waterson is hopeful this weekend's victory can jumpstart her push for the belt.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO