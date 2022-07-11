ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Dick Durbin says calls to impeach Clarence Thomas are 'not realistic'

By Emily Jacobs
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwHcV_0gbCUfhR00


S enate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) dismissed suggestions from members of his party to impeach Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "not realistic" in an interview Sunday.

Durbin, the second-highest-ranking Senate Democrat , made the comments during an interview with Fox News Sunday after being asked about recent calls by liberal lawmakers to impeach Thomas, who has faced criticism over his wife Ginni Thomas's communications with former President Donald Trump’s team in support of overturning the 2020 election results.

GINNI THOMAS SEEKS 'BETTER JUSTIFICATION' FROM JAN. 6 COMMITTEE FOR HER TESTIMONY

"I don't think it's realistic," Durbin, who also leads the Senate Judiciary Committee, told the network. "I can tell you, there is, in my mind, a clear conflict of interest when it comes to Justice Thomas and issues related to the Jan. 6 insurrection."

"His wife is actively involved politically. Going so far as to give direct advice to the president's chief of staff during this crisis," he continued. "I would think that Justice Thomas should recuse himself from any decisions that relate to the Jan. 6 episode. Already he was the single vote earlier on a case related to that issue. I think it's a mistake."

"As to whether he's going to be impeached, that is not realistic. But he should show good judgment."

The associate justice was lambasted over the revelation about his wife, which came after he was the only member of the high court to dissent in a case relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot investigation. The case centered on a request by the former president to prevent the release of White House records to the House select committee probing the matter.

Thomas wrote in a concurring opinion while voting to overturn Roe v. Wade , which no other justices signed, that the court should "correct the error" of rulings that protect same-sex marriage and contraception access. Like with Roe , those cases fell under previous due process precedents.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"For that reason, in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence , and Obergefell ," Thomas wrote.

"We have a duty to 'correct the error' established in those precedents," he continued.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
Business Insider

Brett Kavanaugh was forced out of a DC restaurant by protesters amid anger at SCOTUS overturning Roe v Wade

Protestors chased Brett Kavanaugh out of a Washington DC restaurant. The restaurant said "unruly" protestors "harassed" Kavanaugh and other patrons. Protestors have demonstrated outside the homes of justices after the Roe v. Wade ruling. Protestors held a demonstration outside a Washington D.C. restaurant after getting word that Brett Kavanaugh was...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Senate#Democrat#Fox News
PBS NewsHour

Majority of Americans think Supreme Court overturning Roe was more about politics than law

With confidence in the Supreme Court falling, more than half of Americans oppose the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and nearly six in 10 say the ruling was based more on politics than on the law, according to the latest poll from the PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist. Conducted in days following the decision, this latest poll also found that more than half of Americans are concerned that the Supreme Court will reconsider issues such as contraception and same-sex marriage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
POLITICO

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
66K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy