Arlington, TX

Dak Prescott makes bold claim for upcoming season

By Sean Keeley
thecomeback.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Dallas Cowboys fans have concerns about the health of quarterback Dak Prescott, please know that he does not share them. Over a year since he fractured his ankle, Prescott was able to focus on more than just getting healthy this offseason. And as he recently updated reporters, he’s not only...

been.there.done.that
2d ago

Talk is talk, he hasn’t been doing the walk! That’s the problem, greatness play is only in his mind. He’s Not an elite quarterback.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Head Coach

The NFL world is mourning the death of a former Detroit Lions head coach on Monday. Gary Moeller, who is best known for leading the Michigan football program, died on Monday morning. The former Wolverines and Lions head coach was 81 years old. Moeller, an Ohio native, coached Michigan from...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Longtime Chicago Bears Player Dead At 72

On Tuesday night, a longtime NFL punter and tight end passed away. Bob Parsons, who holds the NFL record for most punts in a season, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Chicago Bears. He was 72 years old. "We are saddened to hear of the passing...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Mike McCarthy Will Be Fired in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys have high aspirations for their team. They have talent all over the roster and are the favorites to win their division. While some question some of their roster building, there is one big question that a lot of people. Is Mike McCarthy the right coach for this team? His first couple seasons in Dallas have been met with a lot of criticism of his play calling and his clock management. Pairing these struggles with a difficult schedule and improved division, I wrote a week ago about the risk of the Cowboys going first to worst in their division. All of these factors means that Mike McCarthy will be the first coach fired in 2022.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Panthers release QB following Baker Mayfield trade

Baker Mayfield officially joined the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday following his trade, but in order to become a member of the roster, that means that someone else had to be removed from it. Unfortunately, that meant that the NFL team waived undrafted rookie free agent quarterback Davis Cheek. Cheek, who...
CHARLOTTE, NC
On3.com

What NFL coaches are saying about Deshaun Watson entering 2022

A lot of issues and concerns still surround Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. If you were able to place him in a vacuum, though, he remains one of the NFL’s best talents. That sentiment remains even with him missing the entire 2021 season and was proven in ESPN’s article ranking the NFL’s Top 10 2022 Quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Marion Barber: 39-year-old former Dallas Cowboys player died in his apartment of heatstroke

Former NFL player and Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died of a heatstroke, authorities said on Monday.Barber, 39, was found dead by police in Frisco, Texas, on 1 June after they carried out a welfare check at an apartment believed to be leased by him.A Frisco police spokesperson said the Collin County medical examiner’s office has listed Barber’s cause of death as heatstroke and the manner as accidental, reported NBC News.According to the autopsy report, one of the taps in his bathroom was running when officers arrived, reported USA Today. The apartment’s thermostat was set to 91...
FRISCO, TX
thecomeback.com

Trevor Lawrence shares honest thoughts on Doug Pederson

It’s been a tough NFL road already for Jacksonville Jaguars’ second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The nightmare of the Urban Meyer reign is finally over and now Lawrence and the team can look forward to a fresh start. In a recent appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Lawrence...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo trade has been discussed by Seahawks

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions on the possibility of trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) The Seahawks were heavily implicated in the trade discussions for QB Baker Mayfield before he was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. Since then, Seattle was said to be prepared to enter the season with a QB stable of Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but Fowler says they have still done their homework on Garoppolo. While inter-division trades are rare, they're not impossible, but other factors such as contract discussions and physicals impede the process of a Garoppolo trade with any team, and Fowler believes that Seattle may opt to sit and wait for a potential release. Garoppolo has struggled with health throughout his pro career and has never finished as a QB1 despite his tenure in a San Francisco offense generally known as being "QB friendly." With the impending rise of first-round QB Trey Lance for the 49ers, Garoppolo's fantasy value is almost non-existent in the Bay Area, but if he were moved to a place where he could become a starter, he could show some relevancy in superflex formats.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Le'Veon Bell Announces Decision: NFL World Reacts

Late last month, the football world learned that two former star running backs would be stepping in the ring. Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell reportedly signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. They're just the latest former star athletes to opt for an exhibition boxing match.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III lands big new role with ESPN

Robert Griffin III has not found a team to give him an opportunity to play in the NFL again, but at least he is moving up the ladder in his broadcasting career. Griffin was hired by ESPN as a college football and NFL analyst last year. His role will be expanding during the 2022 season. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Monday that RG3 is replacing Randy Moss on the “Monday Night Countdown” pregame show. ESPN was said to be impressed with Griffin last season and wanted to give him an opportunity to spread his wings more.
NFL

