ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Oregon Department of Forestry pleads for personal responsibility regarding wildfire prevention

By Joelle Jones
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uoFux_0gbCTN2g00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the weather heats up and more people head outdoors to recreate, The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) has asked the public not to get complacent about fire safety.

As fire season has already kicked off in parts of the state like Eastern Oregon, ODF warns that as temperatures increase, the threat of wildfires rises with it.

The top 10 Portland distilleries, according to Yelp

“Oregonians love the outdoors, and they love recreating,” said Jessica Prakke, Public Affairs Officer with ODF. “So, I would say any forest is at risk because as more humans are going through those forests starting campfires, all of that adds a level of risk automatically.”

Wildfire season has already begun to impact the West, as the Willowcreek Fire claimed 330 acres in Eastern Oregon last week and the Washburn Fire continues to blaze through California’s Yosemite National Park.

In preparation for this year’s fire season, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland wrote a letter to Wildland Fire Leadership in April, stating that, “we are on the brink of conditions where wildfires overwhelm response capabilities … Last year, nearly 59,000 wildfires burned more than 7.1 million acres of land across the United States.”

Although the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) has allocated nearly $4.5 billion to the Department of Interior (DOI) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help expand wildfire mitigation, response, and recovery efforts over the next five years, ODF told KOIN 6 News it is on everyone to prevent wildfires.

“We hope Oregonians aren’t being complacent when it comes to wildfire prevention,” Prakke said. “We just want to make sure that everyone is aware that it is the responsibility of all Oregonians to prevent wildfires and be responsible while they’re recreating this summer.”

Deputies: Woman found hiding in house after hit-and-run

Some fire safety tips Oregonians can use to help stay safe and reduce the risk of wildfires this summer include, removing dead and overgrown vegetation from porches, decks, and cutters, drowning, and stirring campfires until they are cold to the touch before walking away, and keeping up with fire restrictions and burn bans before burning.

According to ODF, although each district determines when their prospective fire seasons start based on fuel conditions, fire behavior, and weather, once a fire season is declared, burns and exploding targets are prohibited.

A full list of ODF fire season restrictions is available at www.oregon.gov/odf/fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 12

delidded core
2d ago

the opportunity to use fire to suppress fire has, for this year, gone. should lightning strike or a transformer explode, the predictable results will be the usual. March April maybe even May fires should be attempted at low intensity. But no, the obvious cure isn't going to be the one chosen by environmentalists and biologists.

Reply
4
FED-UP
2d ago

yes let's not forget WHO STOP... forset management .. in some of these forest... those are the ones going up in frames mostly .. non managed... it need to return... it well help slow a lot of these fires down...

Reply
5
yourpronounsarefunny
2d ago

Last year in 2021 the government official for Oregon’s wildfires (incident commander) stated that less than 1% of Oregon’s forest management is completed each year due to lack of funding AND manpower. How does this make any sense? I guess giving billions to other countries is more important.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

How to report emerald ash borer sightings in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon is up against a tiny opponent that could cause massive ecological damage: the emerald ash borer. The invasive insect, which is considered the most destructive forest pest in North America, was discovered in Forest Grove on June 30. It was the first discovery of the eastern ash borer on the west coast.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Survey shows that Oregonians nearly unified in beliefs about wildfires

More than nine in 10 state residents surveyed view wildfire as a 'very serious' or 'somewhat serious' threat Throughout our history, Oregon's forests have been charred by fire and just as often replenished in the reassuring experience of resilience and renewal. The extreme fires of the 1930s and 1940s, known as the Tillamook Burn, are remembered as much for nature's rapid rebirthing and the replanting efforts of school children as for the damage done to the northern coast range. But the more frequent, intense and far-ranging fires of recent years, which destroyed homes and claimed lives in all corners...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Oregon Capital Chronicle

One of North America’s most destructive bugs arrives in Oregon

A Portland biologist recently found an iridescent bug with the potential to wipe out Oregon’s ash trees, marking the first sighting on the West Coast. The Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday that emerald ash borers, an invasive beetle whose larvae kill ash trees by burrowing into their bark, were discovered near a parking lot […] The post One of North America’s most destructive bugs arrives in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Red flag warning for certain Southern Oregon regions means serious fire risk

Certain regions of Southern Oregon and northern California are at critical of wildfire Tuesday, July 12. The National Weather Service Medford office issued a red flag warning for parts of Southern Oregon a northern California, noting strong winds, high temperatures and dry vegetation. There are currently no fires in the...
MEDFORD, OR
kezi.com

Fire season officially in effect for all of Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- After a late start due to wet weather in May and June, the Oregon Department of Forestry announced fire season is officially in effect for all of Oregon starting today. The ODF announced that as of today, July 11, all fire districts across Oregon are in fire...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
KOIN 6 News

Yosemite wildfire smoke may tag up with wind to impact Oregon

We took to the weather data which will show the high-level smoke forecast for the coming 24 hours. Right now, this wildfire seems to be far enough and the wind pattern should only impact the higher levels of the atmosphere. That doesn't mean it won't create a haze for us here in the Willamette Valley. If you maneuver the slideshow below, you will notice the increase in smoke by tonight, for southern Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Penalty cut for Oregon bakers who refused to serve lesbian couple

PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon has slashed the financial penalties it assigned a baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple almost 10 years ago. In compliance with a state appeals court ruling earlier this year, State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle said Tuesday that the Bureau of Labor and Industries is ordering Aaron Klein to pay $30,000 damages instead of a $135,000 fine issued in 2015, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Prevention#Personal Responsibility#Odf#Oregonians#The Willowcreek Fire#Wildland Fire Leadership
KATU.com

Redflag warnings posted for parts of southern and central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — A day after the Oregon Department of Forestry deemed the whole state had entered fire season, portions of south and central Oregon are under Red Flag Warnings. The National Weather Service in Medford posted the warning early Tuesday morning, July 12. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Oregon enters...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon gets first West Coast evidence of deadly killer that hides in ashes

SALEM, Ore. -- An unwelcome, uninvited guest is arriving in Western Oregon this summer, and the destructive emerald ash borer is raising concerns about its effects to West Coast forests, wetlands and streams. It kills trees as they stand, leaving them tinder for fires while strengthening the beetle to advance to the next ash tree.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregonians are united in concerns about wildfires, poll finds

Despite the deep political divides that exist in the state, Oregonians on both sides of the political spectrum agree wildfires are a major concern. It makes sense: Wildfires burned more than 800,000 acres in the summer of 2021. As the state braces for yet another wildfire season — forestry officials...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy