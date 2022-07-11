LACEY: ****UPDATE**** ON EARLIER REPORT OF BARRICADED MAN
As a follow up to our earlier story (link below), we just received an unconfirmed report from a neighbor that the gentleman is...ocscanner.news
As a follow up to our earlier story (link below), we just received an unconfirmed report from a neighbor that the gentleman is...ocscanner.news
Thank God for the professionally trained response teams of SWAT and regular Police officers who negotiated a life saving resolution to this hostage crisis. Thanks to all of the emergency people who were there and assisted. Fantastic job everyone. Prayers for you all and the man and his family.
Comments / 2