ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

LACEY: ****UPDATE**** ON EARLIER REPORT OF BARRICADED MAN

By Sherrie Donovan
ocscanner.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a follow up to our earlier story (link below), we just received an unconfirmed report from a neighbor that the gentleman is...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 2

Joan McKenna
2d ago

Thank God for the professionally trained response teams of SWAT and regular Police officers who negotiated a life saving resolution to this hostage crisis. Thanks to all of the emergency people who were there and assisted. Fantastic job everyone. Prayers for you all and the man and his family.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: RESTAURANT FIRE

First responders are on the scene of a working structure fire at the Li’s Garden Chinese restaurant on Route 70 near New Hampshire. Brick fire department has been called in to assist. Anticipate traffic delays in the area. As additional information becomes available, we will update out page.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

STATE POLICE NEED ASSISTANCE WITH IDENTIFICATION

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspects Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a male and female wanted for allegedly robbing two victims at casinos in Atlantic City, N.J. On Wednesday, June 15, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lacey Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lacey Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: SMOKE IN BUILDING

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a smoke condition at 305 Lacey Road from an extinguished electrical fire. No injuries are reported.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Alleged Gun Shots Lead To Arrest

LACEY – A man was taken into custody by authorities who allegedly heard gunshots in his home, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, the Ocean County SWAT was called to assist the Lacey Township Police Department with a man in distress inside a home on Bermuda Drive.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: SERIOUS CRASH GSP 77 SB @ DOUBLE TROUBLE ROAD

First responders are on the scene of an accident, with injuries, on the ramp of the Garden State Parkway SB exit 77 and Double Trouble Road. Two patients are being transported by medevac with landing zone at Central Regional High School. As a result of this accident the exit ramp for 77 southbound is closed. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: STRUCTURE FIRE IN HOLIDAY CITY

First responders are on the scene of a structure fire on Tapola Road. Fire marshal has been called to the scene. This is a breaking story and as soon as more details are available, we will update our page.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three Dead In Parkway Crash

ABERDEEN – Three people were killed in a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County Sunday evening, New Jersey State Police said. The crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the southbound local lanes by milepost 119.7 in Aberdeen, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a...
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MAN SENTENCED FOR POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 8, 2022, Michael Klimowicz, 32, of North Brunswick, was sentenced by the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, to seven years New Jersey State Prison as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Possession of Marijuana in a Quantity Greater than Five Pounds but Less than Twenty-Five Pounds with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(10), in connection with an arrest that occurred in Long Beach Township on January 27, 2019. Klimowicz pled guilty to the charge before Judge Ryan on April 12, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy