The Seattle Mariners are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now and are suddenly a real threat to make a playoff push. Just a few weeks ago it would have been logical for the Mariners to enter the trade deadline with a sellers mentality, but that plan has completely gone by the wayside […] The post 3 top trade targets for Mariners ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO