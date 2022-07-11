ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Experience Champaign-Urbana with a $500 Getaway

By Sara Tieman
wgnradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo Outside of Ordinary in Champaign-Urbana, just a...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 1

smilepolitely.com

Five things to eat or drink in C-U this month: July 2022

This summer is flying by. Already Target has opened school supply shopping, and I am not ready. I want us to cling to summer as best as we can before fall semester arrives. This July, let's go to the market to find ingredients for dinner. Let's have sushi in Downtown Urbana and eat lamb korma in Downtown Champaign. This month, let's gather with friends on the patio of Seven Saints and eat appetizers. Let's skip dinner and pick up a fried chicken sandwich from a food truck. Let's save school shopping for later and try summer food adventures in Champaign-Urbana.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

History of House Brothers Tavern

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Walk into the doors of the old House Brothers Tavern, now known as just House Tavern, and you’re taken back in time. It’s been a place where you could grab a beer, or a good conversation, since 1905. And it’s been in the same family for just as long. “It started […]
MATTOON, IL
smilepolitely.com

Lanxang, a new Thai-Lao restaurant, is open

Do you remember the Thai-Lao food truck? It had a relatively brief run here in C-U, pre-pandemic, but it was really quite good. The truck may be no more, but the owners have opened a restaurant, Lanxang, on South Neil in Champaign, in the space formerly occupied by Good Fella Korean.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Best Kept Secret: Tiny Tots Splash Time at Sholem Aquatic Center

Parents of babies and toddlers will want to know about this perfect outing for warm summer mornings at Sholem Aquatic Center. Nothing says summer with littles more than a sweet morning splashing around with young children when the pool is open just for them. You can find families with young...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wjbc.com

Little libraries burned to ground across Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON – A recent uptick in book boxes being set on fire have spread throughout the Twin City area. Little libraries throughout Bloomington-Normal have recently been set ablaze and burned to the ground. A victim of burned little libraries throughout Bloomington, Bob Williams, doesn’t understand the recent hate.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Great Weather, Music, Food Brings Crowd to Danville’s Community Day

It was last week that we spoke with Danville Human Relations Administrator Sandra Finch about the upcoming Community Day in Lincoln Park, and when Sunday afternoon arrived the weather was absolutely perfect; with food prepared by the mayor and city council and personnel; and music by Vermilion County’s North Street Soul and Champaign’s Noah Brown and Family. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr said it doesn’t get much better.
DANVILLE, IL
wjbc.com

Concerns rise as carp disease floods Lake Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is advising the public of a carp disease at Lake Bloomington. After numerous messages from the Lake Bloomington Community, it’s reported that there is a large number of dead fish at the lake. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has noted the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Lane on Champaign’s Windsor Road closed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One lane on westbound Windsor Road in Champaign is currently closed to allow for the installation of fiberoptic utilities. The lane closed between Galen Drive and Mattis Avenue on Monday and is expected to be closed until Friday. One lane of traffic remains open in this area. The City of Champaign […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Family escapes duplex fire in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called to a fire in a duplex Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the 400 block of Nathaniel Burch Dr. at 7:28 a.m. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire in the two-family home. Smoke and fire was coming from a second-floor bedroom....
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

‘Lucky to be alive’: unexpected accident ends with a miracle

FAIRMOUNT, Ill., (WCIA) — Nate Becraft is a high school senior thankful to be alive. He doesn’t remember too many details of the day that changed his life.  On April 13, Becraft suddenly fell in his house in Fairmount. His grandma found him on the stairs and an ambulance quickly brought him to Carle Foundation […]
FAIRMOUNT, IL
Q985

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
WCIA

Water main installation closing lanes in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several street lanes in Urbana with be narrowed or closed entirely this and next week to allow for the installation of a water main. The construction will take place in the area of Springfield and Lincoln Avenues. Weather permitting, the following closures will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Driver shortage, truck issues preventing trash pickup

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people in central Illinois haven’t had their trash picked up in days, and the hot weather is not helping. A Waste Management expert we talked to said there are several reasons why pickup service has been delayed. Cindi Long with Illini Recycling said the hiring pool for qualified drivers is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

COVID subvariant spreading in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Health experts in Champaign County are sounding the alarm about a new COVID-19 subvariant that is spreading through the county. BA.5 is a subvariant of the Omicron variant and Julie Pryde of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said it is extremely infectious. “We’re talking about possibly more infectious than measles, so […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Sewer maintenance closing lanes on two Champaign streets

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parts of two streets in Champaign will see lane closures this week as National Power Rodding Corporation performs routine sewer maintenance on them. Maintenance started on southbound Mattis and westbound Kirby Avenues at 7 a.m. on Monday and is expected to last until 4 p.m. on Friday. The work is resulting in single-lane closures, with traffic being affected in just one area at a time. This work is dependent on the weather and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Mashed

Never Order This At Steak 'N Shake Unless You Want To Waste Money

In 1934, the first Steak 'n Shake opened in Normal, Illinois, and for almost 90 years has been a staple for many, offering a slice of American nostalgia (via WGLT). The budget-friendly prices, hand-dipped milkshakes, classic steak burgers, and more are served with a unique 1950s aesthetic. Started by Edith and Gus Belt, who had an uncommon focus on cleanliness, their early motto for Steak 'n Shake was "In Sight, It Must Be Right," which is why their cooks could be seen through glass windows. While this idea is more commonplace today, back then, it was a relatively new concept for a burger place.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

REPORT: Rivian planning layoffs

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A new report said Rivian is planning hundreds of layoffs, but it is yet undetermined if that will affect the manufacturing plant in Normal. Bloomberg reported Monday that Rivian could set a target total reduction of around 5% of its more than 14,000 employees. This would result in at least 700 job losses across the company.
NORMAL, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur's Good Samaritan Inn celebrates 40 years

DECATUR — John Bennyhoff has been a Good Samaritan Inn volunteer for nearly three years. “I like to help somebody out,” he said. The 94-year-old retiree spends his Mondays serving up meals to those in need. “But I do anything they tell me to do,” Bennyhoff said.
DECATUR, IL
wglt.org

Trail advocate welcomes Route 9 upgrades allowing for bikes and pedestrians

An advocate for more bike and pedestrian travel in Bloomington-Normal is cheering plans to add bike lanes, crosswalks, and other accommodations along a busy roadway in Bloomington. Patrick Dullard is president of Friends of the Constitution Trail. He said adding bike and pedestrian access along Empire Street (Illinois Route 9),...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

