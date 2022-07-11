Experience Champaign-Urbana with a $500 Getaway

In 1934, the first Steak 'n Shake opened in Normal, Illinois, and for almost 90 years has been a staple for many, offering a slice of American nostalgia (via WGLT). The budget-friendly prices, hand-dipped milkshakes, classic steak burgers, and more are served with a unique 1950s aesthetic. Started by Edith and Gus Belt, who had an uncommon focus on cleanliness, their early motto for Steak 'n Shake was "In Sight, It Must Be Right," which is why their cooks could be seen through glass windows. While this idea is more commonplace today, back then, it was a relatively new concept for a burger place.

