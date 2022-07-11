ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Dr. Tim Myers - Francisco Vazquez de Coronado and the Seven Cities of GOLD

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit the Kansas Oil Museum for Dr. Myers's speaker event as he shares about Francisco Vazquez de Coronado and the Seven Cities...

wichitabyeb.com

A recap of Wichita’s newest restaurants in the first half of 2022

We are halfway through 2022. In case you missed it, there have been many new options for dining in Wichita. Of course, that comes to no surprise to anybody who has lived here for a while. There are constantly new places to eat in town. But with so many of them, you may have not known about some of Wichita’s newest restaurants.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

This Wichita restaurant, whose owners have recently moved to Texas, will close soon

A very small taco restaurant that offered very big flavors is about to close — but the owner is interested in seeing if he can help an aspiring restaurateur get started. Carlos Vera, who in 2019 opened Taco Locale at Revolutsia, the shipping container mall at 2721 E. Central, has relocated to San Antonio and will close the restaurant at the end of July. The last day will likely be Saturday, July 30, he said.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Carnitas San Juan

A new restaurant has opened in the space that has once held other Mexican spots like Birrieria la nieta de villa, Tacos Porfias, Taco Loco, and most recently Tacos Y Burritos La Guera. Carnitas San Juan is the latest restaurant to take over the building. They celebrated their grand opening over the weekend and we stopped by to check it out.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen is epilepsy training advocate

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen 2022, Niomi Ndirangu, finding her voice while suffering from epilepsy growing up was a challenge. "I was diagnosed when I was five years old," Ndirangu said. "As I started growing up, and going to school and being out in my community and doing all the things, I felt that I didn't have the proper care that I needed. Especially in the classroom setting, I would have times where I would have a seizure in class and my teachers would say, oh, well, why are you not paying attention in class? They would notify my mother about it and she would say, did you know that she had seizures? My teachers said no, absolutely not, we had no idea. That, to me, is a huge problem. If you don't know what type of medical risks or what signs to look for when one of your students is having a seizure, that can be seriously life threatening."
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

Celebrate Taco Tuesday at R Coffee House with Indian Tacos

Something you don’t see much of around Wichita are Indian tacos. If you’ve never had one, Indian tacos are a combination of beans or ground beef, chopped lettuce, sliced tomato, shredded Cheddar cheese, and optional green chile atop plate-sized rounds of crispy fry bread. At first glance, you...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fly into Wichita Bird Fair July 24

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fly into the Wichita Bird Fair on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Holiday Inn Wichita East I-35, 549 S Rock Rd. Admission is $5, cash only. Children under the age of six get in free. According to the Wichita Kansas Bird...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Thunderbirds to headline air show at McConnell AFB this fall

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Mark your calendar and prepare for the upcoming Frontiers in Flight 2022 air show happening this fall at McConnell Air Force Base. This event marks McConnell’s first air show in four years. It runs Sept. 24-25. Base officials said the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will...
MCCONNELL AFB, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita’s Underrated and Overlooked Restaurants

Wichita is home to many good eats. It’s a fact that can largely be forgotten but we are blessed to have a tremendous amount of restaurants to choose from. Navigating through the sheer number of them can be tough and places like this blog, the media, various social media groups and review websites can help with that.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

‘Broken and unsafe’ bridge closed in Butler County

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KWCH) - A bridge near Rose Hill is now closed until further notice. Butler County said the bridge has been deemed “unsafe to have vehicles cross over.”. The bridge is located on Prairie Creek Road between SW 160th Street and SW 170th Street in Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Ming’s Cantonese Restaurant Revisited

When it comes to restaurants in our regular rotation, Ming’s Cantonese Restaurant is somewhere that’s always in the discussion of “Where should we eat at tonight?”. The restaurant which has been in town for over 40 years completes the holy trinity of dining: great people, fantastic prices and delicious food.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Are the new COVID subvariants a concern for Sedgwick County?

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - More Kansans are starting to test positive for the coronavirus once again as the latest subvariants, BA.5 and BA.4, are the fastest spreading yet. Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Department director, said the virus is continuing to mutate. That means people who test positive for COVID-19 won't stay immune for as long as with the earlier variants of the virus.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

With new subvariants, COVID cases, hospitalizations jump in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may have thought it had gone dormant, but COVID-19 continues to have an impact on Sedgwick County, Kansas and the country. Kansas saw a 30 percent jump in new cases over the last two weeks, according to data compiled by the New York Times. Hospitalizations from the virus are also up in the state in the last couple of weeks with a daily average of 223. That’s a 26 percent increase.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Car parts shortage hits Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Wichita auto shops are struggling to keep up with demand. Local body shop owner, Mike Hutchinson (owner of Mike’s Body Shop) says, “I’ve been doing this 40 years and I've never seen what we’ve been seeing the last few years.”. A car parts...
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

City of Emporia moving forward with demolition of former Hornets Point Apartment building

More than six months after a fire destroyed the former Hornets Pointe Apartment complex, the city of Emporia is moving forward with the demolition of the structure. Emporia City Commissioners approved a more than $390,000 bid from Kaufman Construction last week to begin the demolition process. City Manager Trey Cocking joined KVOE’s Morning Show Monday to discuss the process.
EMPORIA, KS
kfdi.com

South Wichita shooting victim ID’d, 3 people arrested

The man fatally shot in south Wichita Monday evening is identified as 19-year-old Donovan Graves, of Wichita. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the QuikTrip at 47th South and Hydraulic around 7:40 Monday evening, and found Graves dead in the back of a car. Two women were with him at the time. Deputies were then directed to a mobile home in the 5200 block of South Clifton, where a 20-year-old man was arrested for murder. The women who were with Graves, ages 19 and 20, were also arrested for murder and robbery.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rising temperatures impacts Kansas farmer’s crops

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The dry heat is no stranger to many farmers across the state. However, recent high temperatures can cause issues for farmers’ crops. “I also raise alfalfa hay out here,” said Steve McCloud. “We just finished the second cutting, and that needs rain before a third cutting.”
NEWTON, KS

