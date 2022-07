In the summer of 2021, Mayor O’Connor appointed an Ad Hoc Work Group on Diversity and Equity Issues. It was charged with determining a plan to ensure that Monona makes a long-term commitment to racial and social justice and equity both at city hall and in the community at large. The group recently submitted their report to the city council. It contains a lot of information on the current status of racial diversity in Monona as well as a list of recommendations on ways to improve racial and social justice and equity in Monona and make it a more welcoming community. The recommendations are focused on three primary areas – Housing and Transportation; City Operations and Community Capacity Building.

