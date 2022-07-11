ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, WI

Woodman's Shopping Trip

monona.wi.us
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunded through a grant, provided by Dane County Department of Human Services,...

www.monona.wi.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q985

Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville, Wisconsin

This garden is a must-stop for my family every Christmas because its Holiday Light Show is truly breathtaking!. Many of us are probably quite familiar with what the beautiful grounds of Rotary Botanical Gardens look like today, but did you know that the area used to be the sight where a ton of rubbish and old equipment came to die?
JANESVILLE, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Wisconsin

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin lowers adoption fees for ‘Empty the Shelters’

JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you’re interested in welcoming a furry friend into your home, now is a perfect time. The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is slashing its adoption fees to just $50 this week as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s #EmptyTheShelters program. The special price applies to most dogs six months and older and adult cats. The discount...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monona, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Monona, WI
City
Woodman, WI
bravamagazine.com

Dining Worth the Drive

The spirit of summer invokes the spirit of getting out and exploring. Why not have your next mini-excursion revolve around food?. Just a short, easy drive from Madison, Janesville’s bustling Main Street runs alongside the Rock River. Make your way into Lark, a fine dining spot with a prix-fixe menu that changes monthly.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 best places to hike in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Grab your backpack and hiking shoes, AllTrails has compiled the best 10 trails for outdoor adventures in Wisconsin. Have you already explored these?. The AllTrails website said it has 1,386 hiking trails, mountain biking routes, backpacking trips, and more outdoor activity locations. #1 – Devil’s Lake...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a party, and you can have fries if you want to. The Big Idaho Potato Truck is celebrating National French Fry Day this year in Sun Prairie. The truck, which is comprised of a 72-foot long flatbed trailer, stars a 28-foot long, 10-foot wide, and 11.5-foot tall, 4-ton Idaho potato. They will be making an appearance July 13 at MOOYAH Burger to make the day spud-tacular.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Monona Senior Center#First Student
fortatkinsononline.com

Edgerton Tobacco Heritage Days to be held July 15-17

Edgerton Tobacco Heritage Days will take place Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17, in Racetrack Park, 1000 Stoughton Rd. The price of admission to Racetrack Park is $15 for a weekend wristband for those 18 and older. Children under 18 are free. Wristbands are on sale at Deegan’s Hardware, Coffee Depot, The Edgerton Pharmacy and the Depot by Edge Events.
EDGERTON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Plaza Hotel’s new owners plan affordable apartments

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Plaza Hotel will get a new life as an affordable apartment building. The hotel was sold to developers who pledged to renovate the property and create between 155-190 affordable studio and one-bedroom units, its new owners revealed Monday. Repvblik, LLC, has already taken possession...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton’s ‘The Fifty One’ bringing in 81

Realtors always say, “it’s all about location, location, location.”. For Brett Riemen and Brian Spanos, the owners of Lakestone Properties’ new apartment development, “The Fifty One,” locations around Stoughton don’t get any better than the main artery that is State Highway 51. With quick...
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Legion family breakfast fundraiser is July 17

Stoughton’s Otis Sampson American Legion Post 59 is holding a family breakfast fundraiser from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17 at the post, located at 803 Page St., Stoughton. The breakfast features pancakes, French toast, hash browns, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, bacon, biscuits and gravy, coffee, orange juice and milk....
STOUGHTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
nbc15.com

The impact of theft on Madison businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison business is contending with theft in recent weeks and highlights one of the many problems endured by business owners in the area. According to Madison Police reports, the city averages over 5,200 incidents classified as theft offenses in the past three years. It is one of the many different types of stealing categorized in the report. While some areas, like burglary, are down, other offenses, like car theft, have more than doubled in the past five years. But this year, things like theft offenses or shoplifting is more of a burden on business.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Merrimac Ferry closes for second time on Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After being shut down for most of last week, the Merrimac Ferry closed again Monday morning for maintenance. It didn’t take nearly as long to get the ferry going again this week. By 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reported it was back online and shuttling people across the Wisconsin River.
MERRIMAC, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville signs off on development of GEA facility

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An agreement to develop an international supply system company’s repair facility in Janesville will create dozens of new jobs in the city and millions of dollars in value. The City of Janesville announced that its City Council approved a Tax Increment Financing Developing Agreement Monday...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Everyone safe after Janesville house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two occupants, two dogs and a cat are safe after a residential fire started at a Janesville duplex on Sunday, the Janesville fire department said. Janesville Fire responded to a residential duplex fire after being told one person wasn’t out of the house. Heavy fire...
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Catalytic converter thefts cost victims time, money

MILWAUKEE - It’s a crime committed in minutes that can cost victims thousands of dollars. Catalytic converter thieves are targeting vehicles across southeast Wisconsin. Some victims tell Contact 6 it took them months to recover from the quick, costly crime. Criminals stole Joshua Weithaus’ catalytic converter from his car...
nbc15.com

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Delores Wade, a 92-year-old Portage woman living with multiple sclerosis, was granted a final wish from Moments Hospice and her daughters by taking a Dells Boat tour on the Wisconsin River. Wade was a teacher in Portage for 30 years and enjoys nature. “We’re all...
PORTAGE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy