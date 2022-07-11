ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, WI

Foot Care Clinic with Cheryl

monona.wi.us
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheryl Franz, RN is an experienced nurse in providing foot...

www.monona.wi.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy