GRAINS-Corn jumps 4%, wheat at 1-1/2-week top on weather woes, strong demand

* Dry, hot outlook in U.S, EU corn belts raises crop concerns * Weather, demand hopes help grains rebound from multi-month lows * Participants cover positions before USDA data (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose for a fourth session on Monday as dry, hot weather forecast in some U.S. and European growing belts raised supply concerns ahead of closely followed U.S. government data. Soybeans and wheat also extended gains as weather worries and signs of renewed international demand helped grain markets pull away from multi-month lows touched last week. However, grains gave up some of their sharp early gains as investor fears over high inflation and the latest COVID-19 cases in China weighed on wider financial markets. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 2.5% at $6.38-3/4 a bushel by 1028 GMT, after earlier reaching its highest since June 30 at $6.65-1/2. Weather forecasts showing limited rain and rising temperatures in the coming two weeks in the central United States were putting the focus on potential stress to corn as it enters the crucial pollination phase. "Early July weather was good... but extended forecasts are hot and dry through the middle of July. And Europe is hot," David Whitcomb of Peak Trading Research said of corn in a note. In Europe, a second heatwave of the year in Spain is expected to spread to France this week, with sweltering conditions centred on France's main southwestern corn belt. Rumours of demand for corn and wheat from Chinese importers last week, as well as a run of wheat purchases by other importing countries, were also underpinning grain markets. However, Chinese importers cancelled orders for about 465,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for 2021/22, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in an export report on Friday. CBOT wheat added 1.6% to $9.06 a bushel, while soybeans gained 1.4% to $14.16-1/2 a bushel. Traders are now looking ahead to the USDA's weekly crop progress data later on Monday and then the agency's monthly supply-and-demand outlook on Tuesday for further clues on grain fundamentals. Prices at 1028 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 906.00 14.50 1.63 770.75 17.55 CBOT corn 638.75 15.25 2.45 593.25 7.67 CBOT soy 1416.50 20.00 1.43 1339.25 5.77 Paris wheat 361.25 4.25 1.19 276.75 30.53 Paris maize 327.25 11.25 3.56 226.00 44.80 Paris rape 708.00 14.50 2.09 754.00 -6.10 WTI crude oil 102.53 -2.26 -2.16 75.21 36.32 Euro/dlr 1.01 -0.01 -0.77 1.1368 -11.11 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Jan Harvey)

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO