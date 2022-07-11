ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Corn jumps 4%, wheat at 1-1/2-week top on weather woes, strong demand

SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures climbed more than 4% on Monday, extending previous session's rally on concerns over global supplies and strong demand, while wheat rose to its highest since late June. Soybeans jumped more than 1%, rising for a fourth consecutive session. "The market's tightness...

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn rallies on U.S. weather concerns; soybeans, wheat also rise

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose 2.9% on Wednesday, supported by concerns that hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest could cut into harvest yields, traders said. Wheat and soybean futures also were strong, rebounding from sharp declines after the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agricultural...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn extends rally as weather worries build

* Dry, hot outlook in U.S, EU corn belts raises crop concerns * Weather, demand hopes help grains rebound from multi-month lows * Participants cover positions before USDA data (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose for a fourth session on Monday as dry, hot weather forecast in some U.S. and European growing belts raised supply concerns ahead of closely followed U.S. government data. Soybeans and wheat also extended gains as weather worries and signs of renewed international demand helped grain markets pull away from multi-month lows touched last week. However, grains gave up some of their sharp early gains as investor fears over high inflation and the latest COVID-19 cases in China weighed on wider financial markets. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 2.5% at $6.38-3/4 a bushel by 1028 GMT, after earlier reaching its highest since June 30 at $6.65-1/2. Weather forecasts showing limited rain and rising temperatures in the coming two weeks in the central United States were putting the focus on potential stress to corn as it enters the crucial pollination phase. "Early July weather was good... but extended forecasts are hot and dry through the middle of July. And Europe is hot," David Whitcomb of Peak Trading Research said of corn in a note. In Europe, a second heatwave of the year in Spain is expected to spread to France this week, with sweltering conditions centred on France's main southwestern corn belt. Rumours of demand for corn and wheat from Chinese importers last week, as well as a run of wheat purchases by other importing countries, were also underpinning grain markets. However, Chinese importers cancelled orders for about 465,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for 2021/22, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in an export report on Friday. CBOT wheat added 1.6% to $9.06 a bushel, while soybeans gained 1.4% to $14.16-1/2 a bushel. Traders are now looking ahead to the USDA's weekly crop progress data later on Monday and then the agency's monthly supply-and-demand outlook on Tuesday for further clues on grain fundamentals. Prices at 1028 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 906.00 14.50 1.63 770.75 17.55 CBOT corn 638.75 15.25 2.45 593.25 7.67 CBOT soy 1416.50 20.00 1.43 1339.25 5.77 Paris wheat 361.25 4.25 1.19 276.75 30.53 Paris maize 327.25 11.25 3.56 226.00 44.80 Paris rape 708.00 14.50 2.09 754.00 -6.10 WTI crude oil 102.53 -2.26 -2.16 75.21 36.32 Euro/dlr 1.01 -0.01 -0.77 1.1368 -11.11 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Jan Harvey)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn extend losses to one-week lows; wheat eases

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures slid for a second session on Wednesday to a one-week low, as a U.S. government forecast of lower demand and higher production weighed on prices. Wheat lost more ground on hopes of resumption in exports from war-torn Ukraine. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat sent lower by new crop and rouble weakness

July 11 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week under pressure from the new crop, a weaker rouble and lower export tax, analysts said on Monday. Sanctions-hit Russia reduced its grain export taxes sharply on July 1 to support shipments in the July-June marketing season. Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $17 to $358 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, said wheat prices for supply in July and August were at $365-$370 a tonne vs $375-$385 a week ago. Russia exported 340,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 250,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon said, citing data from ports. Wheat prices in the domestic market rose on higher demand from exporters, Sovecon said. Some foreign traders started to conduct additional checks of farmers, probably to avoid buying any grain from Ukraine, it added. Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since Feb. 24. Moscow denies this. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 13,575 rbls/t +150 rbls wheat, European part ($222.5) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,900 rbls/t -1,425 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,000 rbls/t -1,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 35,125 rbls/t -975 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,540/t -$20 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,370/t -$20 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,013.6/t -$75.7 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of July 7 *: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 8.8 5.4 2.8 Crop, as of same 4.1 2.7 1.8 date in 2021 Yield, 4.0 4.0 4.9 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.4 3.1 4.1 date in 2021 Harvested area, mln 2.2 1.4 0.6 hectares Harvested area, as 1.4 0.9 0.5 of same date in 2021 * Russian agriculture ministry stopped publishing harvesting data. ($1 = 61.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online

EU's maize crop to suffer as heat returns

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - Sweltering temperatures and sparse rain could hurt Europe's maize crop in the coming days, potentially curbing harvest prospects further after some countries saw a drop in planting this year, analysts and producers said. A second heatwave in a month is gripping parts of western Europe,...
Agriculture Online

Russia's breadbasket seeing high yields as wheat harvest starts

July 12 (Reuters) - Farmers in Russia's southern Rostov region, one of the largest grain producing and exporting areas of the country, are seeing high wheat yields as harvesting gets underway, growers and officials in the region said. Sanctions-hit Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is expected to produce a...
Agriculture Online

Britain's wheat imports rise in May, France top supplier

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports rose in May but are still running well behind last year's pace, customs data showed on Monday. Wheat imports for the month totalled 168,940 tonnes, up from 130,177 tonnes in April. France was the largest supplier in May, shipping 85,319 tonnes followed...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans gain more ground ahead of U.S. reports

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean prices rose for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday on concerns over U.S. weather and positioning ahead of monthly U.S. government's supply-and-demand reports. Wheat prices eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.2%...
Agriculture Online

Wheat plummets at market close | Monday, July 11, 2022

The corn and soybean markets closed higher today, but well off the early highs, while wheat prices were hit hard into the close. The September CBOT wheat had an 86-cent trading range and closed down 35 cents. September corn closed 3 ¾ cents higher today at $6.37. December corn closed...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 12-16 cents, corn steady-down 1 cent, wheat up 4-5 cents

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. NOTE: CBOT July corn and soy futures contracts expire on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Higher on a technical bounce after a two-session slide, as market consolidates just above multi-month lows set last week. Traders are monitoring talks to resume sea exports of grain from war-torn Ukraine. Pressure from the ongoing Northern Hemisphere winter wheat harvest hangs over the market. * Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish military delegations met with U.N. officials in Istanbul on Wednesday, CNN Turk said, starting talks on resuming exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea port of Odesa as a global food crisis worsens. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded up 4 cents at $8.18-1/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last up 3-3/4 cents at $8.71-1/2, while MGEX September spring wheat was last down 1/2 cent at $9.18-1/4. CORN - Steady to down 1 cent per bushel * Corn futures seen consolidating in early moves, one day after the most-active December contract plunged nearly 7% on a slide in crude oil futures and bearish data in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply/demand report. * Traders monitoring talks to resume sea exports of grain from war-torn Ukraine. * CBOT September corn futures last traded unchanged at $5.94 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last down 1-1/2 cents at $5.85. SOYBEANS - Down 12 to 16 cents per bushel * Soybeans head lower for a second session, pressured by declines in global vegetable oil markets and follow-through selling after the CBOT November contract fell 4.4% on Tuesday. * China's June soybean imports fell 23% from a year earlier, to 8.25 million tonnes, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed, customs data showed. * Malaysian palm oil futures plunged more than 8%, weighed by weak July exports and as fears of renewed COVID-19 curbs in China sparked a selloff in rival Dalian oils. * CBOT August soybeans last traded down 12-1/4 cents at $14.56 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last down 15-3/4 cents at $13.27-1/4. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
Agriculture Online

Financial investors reduce net long position in Euronext wheat

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants cut their net long position in Euronext milling wheat futures and options in the week to July 8, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, lowered their net long position to...
Agriculture Online

Chicago grains fall back ahead of USDA crop data

PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean prices eased on Tuesday to break a four-day rally as investors adjusted positions before widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts. The pullback was encouraged by a fresh 20-year high for the dollar, which makes commodities priced in the currency more expensive, and weather charts suggesting some rain for the U.S. Midwest in the week ahead.
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French farm ministry crop estimates

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - The following are estimates from France's agriculture ministry for grain, oilseed, protein and sugar beet crops for the 2021 and 2022 harvests. Estimates are as of July 1. Production is in 1,000 tonnes, yields in tonnes per hectare and area in 1,000 hectares. Percentage variations are for production. For a related story: 2021 2022 Area Yield Production Area Yield Production Pct 2022/21 Pct 2022/avg* CEREALS 9,326 7.25 67,632 8,996 - - - - Soft wheat 4,982 7.11 35,434 4,706 6.99 32,895 -7.2% -5.9% - winter 4,960 7.11 35,288 4,687 6.99 32,778 -7.1% -5.8% - spring 22 6.63 146 19 6.12 117 -20.2% -15.8% Durum wheat 294 5.38 1,582 257 5.13 1,319 -16.6% -21.4% - winter 285 5.39 1,537 249 5.14 1,281 -16.7% -20.3% - spring 9 5.03 45 8 4.87 38 -14.9% -45.2% Barley 1,730 6.62 11,455 1,847 6.05 11,177 -2.4% -5.0% - winter 1,199 6.85 8,215 1,286 6.40 8,236 +0.2% -0.1% - spring 531 6.10 3,239 560 5.25 2,941 -9.2% -16.6% Oats 107 4.53 486 100 4.43 445 -8.4% -1.2% - winter 61 4.63 283 57 4.49 256 -9.5% -2.2% - spring 46 4.40 203 43 4.34 189 -6.9% +0.1% Rye 43 4.55 196 41 4.22 173 -11.9% +26.0% Triticale 339 5.19 1,757 340 4.90 1,667 -5.1% +10.1% Rice 12 5.31 11 11 - - - - Maize 1,550 10.02 15,530 1,460 - - - - - grain maize 1,461 10.40 15,193 1,374 - - - - - seeds 88 3.81 337 86 - - - - Sorghum 68 5.73 391 57 - - - - Other cereals 201 3.95 791 177 3.54 627 -20.8% -4.4% OILSEEDS 1,879 3.06 5,742 2,273 - - - - Rapeseed 980 3.37 3,301 1,213 3.28 3,975 +20.4% -2.6% - winter 979 3.37 3,297 1,211 3.28 3,970 +20.4% -2.6% - spring 1 2.92 4 2 3.04 5 +16.7% -19.8% Sunflower seed 698 2.74 1,913 840 - - - - Soybean 154 2.85 439 178 - - - - Other oilseeds 46 1.92 88 41 1.74 71 -19.1% +0.2% PROTEIN CROPS 330 2.82 929 264 2.82 746 -19.6% -14.8% SUGAR BEET 402 85.51 34,365 397 - - - - FODDER MAIZE 1,241 14.19 17,614 1,240 - - - - SET-ASIDE 459 458 *Annual average for 2017-2021 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz)
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, July 13, 2022

Wheat futures surged in volatile trading overnight as the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its outlook for exports. The USDA's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report showed domestic wheat exports are now forecast at 800 million bushels, up from the previous outlook for 775 million. The USDA expects...
