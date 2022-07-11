GRAINS-Corn jumps 4%, wheat at 1-1/2-week top on weather woes, strong demand

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - The following are estimates from France's agriculture ministry for grain, oilseed, protein and sugar beet crops for the 2021 and 2022 harvests. Estimates are as of July 1. Production is in 1,000 tonnes, yields in tonnes per hectare and area in 1,000 hectares. Percentage variations are for production. For a related story: 2021 2022 Area Yield Production Area Yield Production Pct 2022/21 Pct 2022/avg* CEREALS 9,326 7.25 67,632 8,996 - - - - Soft wheat 4,982 7.11 35,434 4,706 6.99 32,895 -7.2% -5.9% - winter 4,960 7.11 35,288 4,687 6.99 32,778 -7.1% -5.8% - spring 22 6.63 146 19 6.12 117 -20.2% -15.8% Durum wheat 294 5.38 1,582 257 5.13 1,319 -16.6% -21.4% - winter 285 5.39 1,537 249 5.14 1,281 -16.7% -20.3% - spring 9 5.03 45 8 4.87 38 -14.9% -45.2% Barley 1,730 6.62 11,455 1,847 6.05 11,177 -2.4% -5.0% - winter 1,199 6.85 8,215 1,286 6.40 8,236 +0.2% -0.1% - spring 531 6.10 3,239 560 5.25 2,941 -9.2% -16.6% Oats 107 4.53 486 100 4.43 445 -8.4% -1.2% - winter 61 4.63 283 57 4.49 256 -9.5% -2.2% - spring 46 4.40 203 43 4.34 189 -6.9% +0.1% Rye 43 4.55 196 41 4.22 173 -11.9% +26.0% Triticale 339 5.19 1,757 340 4.90 1,667 -5.1% +10.1% Rice 12 5.31 11 11 - - - - Maize 1,550 10.02 15,530 1,460 - - - - - grain maize 1,461 10.40 15,193 1,374 - - - - - seeds 88 3.81 337 86 - - - - Sorghum 68 5.73 391 57 - - - - Other cereals 201 3.95 791 177 3.54 627 -20.8% -4.4% OILSEEDS 1,879 3.06 5,742 2,273 - - - - Rapeseed 980 3.37 3,301 1,213 3.28 3,975 +20.4% -2.6% - winter 979 3.37 3,297 1,211 3.28 3,970 +20.4% -2.6% - spring 1 2.92 4 2 3.04 5 +16.7% -19.8% Sunflower seed 698 2.74 1,913 840 - - - - Soybean 154 2.85 439 178 - - - - Other oilseeds 46 1.92 88 41 1.74 71 -19.1% +0.2% PROTEIN CROPS 330 2.82 929 264 2.82 746 -19.6% -14.8% SUGAR BEET 402 85.51 34,365 397 - - - - FODDER MAIZE 1,241 14.19 17,614 1,240 - - - - SET-ASIDE 459 458 *Annual average for 2017-2021 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz)
Comments / 0