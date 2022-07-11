ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Groves, MO

Exit 11 Coffee Coming To S. Brentwood

 2 days ago

Those with caffeine cravings forlorn over the departure of Bonaventure Coffee, 2944 S. Brentwood Blvd., will be delighted to...

KMOV

Weeds, bushes sprout from roof of closed downtown hotel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bushes and weeds can be seen sprouting from the roof of the vacant Millennium Hotel. The once-bustling 28-story hotel that hosted hundreds of area high school proms and other events closed in 2014. The building has been deteriorating ever since. In October 2021, a chunk of the building was falling off and blowing in the wind. The city cited its then owners, who were based in Texas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

All-Star Restaurant Week in Alton, Collinsville

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Foodies can round the bases and fill their stomachs during the upcoming All-Star Restaurant Week in both Alton and Collinsville. It’s a chance for locals and tourists alike to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites. Participating restaurants will have specials for lunch and dinner from July 12 to July 19.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

This Custom Built Round Steel Home Near St. Louis Is For Sale

There are plenty of amazing homes for sale on Zillow and sites like it. Some of them are posh, some have potential, some make you go wow, and some have some potential. This unique custom-built round steel home near St. Louis is one of those homes that have a little bit of the wow factor and has a lot of potential to be jaw-dropping if someone has a little vision.
SEDALIA, MO
5 On Your Side

Eckert's peaches ripe for the picking starting Wednesday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Pick-your-own peaches is back starting Wednesday at Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Illinois. Visitors will also be able to pick their own blackberries and vegetables. You will need to purchase a field access pass to pick-your-own fruits and veggies. It starts at $2.50 during the week, and...
BELLEVILLE, IL
timesnewspapers.com

Search For Waldo & Coins Around Webster Groves

Search for Waldo or buried treasure in Webster Groves! Two groups have arranged some fun activities around town. Stop by The Novel Neighbor, 7905 Big Bend Blvd., to get a Find Waldo in Webster Groves “passport” to help log the search. Waldo hunters may visit the participating businesses listed on the passport in any order. Waldo is hiding somewhere in each of the listed businesses. He’s six inches tall, and he might be in any public part of the establishment.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurants Openings and Closings: June 2022

There's no way to sugarcoat it: June was rough. St. Louis' food scene saw the closings of some beloved spots — Pho Grand, Rise Coffee and Mandarin House all shuttered as the heat came in. But, as rain comes in after a drought, so do the openings after the closings: New sweet treat shops, a rebrand in the form of Jerk Unlimited, an addition to the food truck scene and more all hit the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Roadwork on Mid Rivers Mall Drive starts today

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Road work begins Monday morning on part of Mid Rivers Mall Drive to repair concrete slabs damaged by a recent water main break. The work is happening in the 800 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive, north of Willott Road and South of Countryside Drive. Crews will close and repair one […]
SAINT PETERS, MO
FOX2Now

$3.5M mansion showcases contemporary charm just outside Downtown Clayton

CLAYTON, Mo. – A spacious mansion located just north of Downtown Clayton fits a lot of contemporary charm on just over a quarter of an acre of land. 7747 Maryland Avenue sits on the other side of the line dividing downtown and the rest of Clayton. The front of the home faces the Clayton Post Office and provides additional views of downtown. Don’t be fooled by the view from the sidewalk, with its double garage and symmetrical facade. The backyard is an oasis from the hustle and bustle; a sprawling yard of brick, stone, and greenery. It’s like a secret for the homeowners and guests – one with a fire and built-in grill!
CLAYTON, MO
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Swansea, IL USA

Hello, my name is Austin and I’m a 30 year old Man. I went disc golfing with 4 friends and my wife last night and we lost 3 discs in the woods between us all on different holes. So this morning I got up with the Sunrise and went out on my own to see if I would have better luck finding them in brighter light. It was a beautiful warm morning so I brought my dog as well. After being super excited about finding all 3 discs in under an hour, which was pretty good considering the size of the course, I had a walk back to my car about 3/4 of a mile. Half way back near one of the baskets I saw something on the ground and I don’t like litter so I figured I’d pick it up. It happened to be this heart and I thought it was kind of cool so I Kept it. I went to my last day of leadership at church for our youth group because we are moving in 2 weeks, I’m now painting at my in-laws to help them out, and my wife and 2 girls came as well so it’s been an awesome day so far. I just showed my wife and mother in law and they also thought it was cool to find so I decided to actually post this! Thank you for a spark of joy in a blessed life 🙏🏼
SWANSEA, IL
timesnewspapers.com

Play Pickleball With Digital Strike

Webster Groves marketing agency Digital Strike, 8793 Big Bend Blvd., will host a round robin pickleball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with proceeds benefiting the Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation. The agency will host roughly 44 pickleball teams. Festivities will include live music, food, snacks,...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Webster Groves July 4 Parade Winners Announced

The city of Webster Groves has announced the winning entries for the 2022 Webster Groves Community Days parade. Each category has a first-place winner (Best) and an honorable mention (Outstanding). CHILDREN’S ENTRY. • Best — Hudson Hype Bucket Band. • Outstanding — WGHS Statesman Stars Dance Team.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Adventure Awaits With The Kirkwood Senior Travel Club

Kirkwood Senior Travel Club registration is now open for four fall 2022 trips. Laura Horton, Kirkwood’s recreation supervisor, said Kirkwood residents and non-residents are welcome to participate. All trips depart from and return to Kirkwood Community Center at 111 S. Geyer Road. To register online, visit kirkwoodparksandrec.org, or call...
KIRKWOOD, MO
point2homes.com

202 Millman Drive, Ferguson, St. Louis County, MO, 63135

Welcome to 202 Millman Dr . . . this fully renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home is move in ready! Fresh paint and new easy clean laminate flooring throughout! Kitchen has beautiful glass tile black splash, solid surface counters, new cabinetry, appliance and a tile floor. Lower level is finished with a family room and half bath. Fresh exterior and landscaping round out this adorable home.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Mid-day gunfire erupts in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People were scrambling for cover and sheltering in place when gunfire rang out around noon Tuesday at North 15th Street and Olive Street in downtown St. Louis. Residents of Skyline Apartments told us they heard a barrage of gunfire. “I was on Facetime with my...
timesnewspapers.com

Area Crime Reports – Published July 8, 2022

• On July 1 at 9:46 a.m., officers responded to a report of a subject slumped over the wheel at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Dougherty Ferry Road. The subject was arrested for driving while intoxicated. • On July 3 at 12:53 p.m., a vehicle stolen out of St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Gourmet Soul returns with a new look

ST. LOUIS – Just down the street from the Arch – you can soon savor a plate of soul food inside of the freshly remodeled Gourmet Soul. A lot of places shut down or slowed down during the pandemic, but the lamb chops, chicken wings, or maybe the seafood dishes kept people coming to Gourmet Soul. Lining up outside of the restaurant for pickup orders, not only does St. louis love the soul food – but even some big stars dropping in are enjoying the catering and have a mouth full to say about Gourmet Soul.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

“Post-Post” Exhibit At Heartland Gallery

Residents in Kirkwood were recently treated to an intimate conversation with two St. Louis Post-Dispatch legends — photographer J.B. Forbes and illustrator Bob Shay — at the Heartland Art Club, 101A W. Argonne Drive in Kirkwood Gallery. Kirkwood’s Heartland Art Club has showcased over 50 works from the...
KIRKWOOD, MO

