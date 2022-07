(Seguin) – The Seguin Police Department has officially released the booking photo of the woman facing charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer. The photo release of Alisen Marie Webster, 29, is part of the ongoing investigation in which Webster was arrested after striking Seguin Police Officer Monique Escobedo with a vehicle. The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the officer was responding to a criminal mischief call in the 1400 block of Acorn Wood Road when Webster, a suspect in the incident, began driving her vehicle in the direction of Officer Escobedo despite being instructed to pull over.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO