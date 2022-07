SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Lanes on the new Islands Expressway bridge closed down temporarily Tuesday for asphalt work, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). Shortly after 11 a.m., the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) announced traffic would be down to one lane on the bridge for repairs. However, a GDOT spokesperson said the […]

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO