With its unanimous vote, the Schertz City Council opened the way for “a high-quality, attainable garden apartment complex” at its June 28 meeting. Chris Bancroft, principal with Austin-based Texas Multifamily Capital LLC., told the council his firm plans to construct approximately 350 units in five three-story buildings near the intersection of FM 482 and Hubertus Road. Five different people currently own the 22 acres of land under contract for the project.

SCHERTZ, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO