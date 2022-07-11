SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 46 Starlink Satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base

LOMPOC, Calif.- SpaceX Falcon 9 launched 46 Starlink Satellites into the low orbit of Earth.

The satellites that were launched will provide broadband internet service to customers worldwide.

“I just think it's important for general expansion. Whatever Elon chooses to do is a great thing typically. And whatever expands the Internet and people's access to that is extremely important," said Abigail Vonder Haar, Vandenberg Village resident.

Spectators that came out to Providence Landing Park weren’t able to see the rocket due to the foggy skies. But the launch still happened Sunday night at 6:39 p.m.



“I think it's amazing. We just moved here over a year ago. My husband works at SpaceX and so you are you underestimate how important it is for people to be able to see something on this magnitude, cloudy or not. And it's momentous. It's a rocket launch. Not everyone can say that they get to see that on a daily basis," said Abigail Vonder Haar.

SpaceX Falcon 9 returned to earth and landed on its course. Making it the 51st overall Starlink mission and the 29th launch of the year.

