ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 3-12

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 46 Starlink Satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base

By Tony Almanza
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pPgG_0gbCKK9200

LOMPOC, Calif.- SpaceX Falcon 9 launched 46 Starlink Satellites into the low orbit of Earth.

The satellites that were launched will provide broadband internet service to customers worldwide.

“I just think it's important for general expansion. Whatever Elon chooses to do is a great thing typically. And whatever expands the Internet and people's access to that is extremely important," said Abigail Vonder Haar, Vandenberg Village resident.

Spectators that came out to Providence Landing Park weren’t able to see the rocket due to the foggy skies. But the launch still happened Sunday night at 6:39 p.m.


“I think it's amazing. We just moved here over a year ago. My husband works at SpaceX and so you are you underestimate how important it is for people to be able to see something on this magnitude, cloudy or not. And it's momentous. It's a rocket launch. Not everyone can say that they get to see that on a daily basis," said Abigail Vonder Haar.

SpaceX Falcon 9 returned to earth and landed on its course. Making it the 51st overall Starlink mission and the 29th launch of the year.

The post SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 46 Starlink Satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Westmont professor reacts to Webb space images

MONTECITO, Calif. – When NASA released deep space images from the James Webb Telescope, Ken Kilhlstrom noticed the difference between the Webb and Hubble images right away. The Westmont Professor Emeritus of Physics has an infectious smile when he talks about the images a million miles away. "It is going to allow us to make The post Westmont professor reacts to Webb space images appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
MONTECITO, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Goleta’s Apeel lays off undisclosed number of employees

Goleta-based Apeel Sciences will lay off an unspecified amount of workers and downsize its operations after years of continued growth that took it past a valuation of $2 billion in its last funding round. In a statement provided to the Business Times on July 11, an Apeel spokesperson said the...
GOLETA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Spacex Falcon
News Channel 3-12

Cottage Health: Doctors seeing higher concentration of BA.5 variant in wastewater

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Health experts in Santa Barbara are seeing a higher concentration of the latest COVID-19 variants in wastewater. Doctors at Cottage Hospital believe the new variants are a less severe version of the virus circulating, but a more infectious version. Without case counts, doctors are seeing how much virus is in the The post Cottage Health: Doctors seeing higher concentration of BA.5 variant in wastewater appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

The wine industry is set to showcase its latest releases on the Santa Barbara waterfront

The California Wine Festival is set for a two-day event on the Santa Barbara waterfront for the first time since 2019. Winemakers and chefs will have samples. The industry is one of the strongest on the Central Coast. The post The wine industry is set to showcase its latest releases on the Santa Barbara waterfront appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

State bans cancellation of home fire insurance around Santa Barbara County's Alisal wildfire burn zone

Some Central and South Coasts homeowners are getting assurances that at least for now, their wildfire insurance won’t be cancelled. The state issued an order banning insurance companies from cancelling wildfire coverage in areas in, and around Santa Barbara County’s Alisal brush fire burn scar. The October 2021 fire charred more than 17,000 acres of land, and destroyed a dozen homes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Fiesta tradition continues with Old Spanish Days costume sale

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara’s nearly century long tradition, Fiesta, continued Saturday morning with the Old Spanish Days costume sale. “ (The sale) is a way of many of our dancers to clean up their closet and pass those beautiful costumes on to those members of our community who want to participate in Fiesta,” says The post Fiesta tradition continues with Old Spanish Days costume sale appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices again increasing, find the lowest cost

Following an increase in demand for gasoline over the Fourth of July holiday, prices in San Luis Obispo County rose even though national gas prices continue to steadily decline. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased nine cents to $6.33 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy