Serena shocked, brilliant Boulter and Kyrgios classic – Wimbledon’s best matches

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Wimbledon is over for another year but it once again lived up to expectations with plenty of memorable moments.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of the best singles matches at the All England Club in 2022.

Serena Williams v Harmony Tan

Harmony Tan stunned Serena Williams in the first round of Wimbledon (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day two served up a late-night Centre Court treat but Serena Williams was unable to summon the old magic as she suffered a first-round defeat to little-known Harmony Tan.

It was the 23-time grand slam champion’s first singles appearance since her early retirement at Wimbledon the year before, but Tan held her nerve to win 7-5 1-6 7-6 (7) at 10.35pm. It was a landmark result for the French world number 115, who fought back from 4-0 down in the tie-break to stun the American great.

Katie Boulter v Karolina Pliskova

An emotional Katie Boulter dedicated her upset of sixth seed Karolina Pliskova in the second round to her late gran, who had died two days earlier.

After Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu made early exits the day before, the All England Club crowd needed some British cheer and Boulter provided it with a gutsy 3-6 7-6 (4) 6-4 victory.

The home favourite recovered from letting a number of breaks slip in the second set to edge a tie-break before she secured the best win of her career with a final volleyed winner under the Centre Court roof.

Nick Kyrgios v Stefanos Tsitsipas

A chaotic third-round battle between best of enemies Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas brought some Friday fireworks to Wimbledon on day five.

Kyrgios who won 6-7 (2) 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7) but the scoreline barely told a fraction of the story.

Tsitsipas admitted afterwards he had tried to hit balls at the Aussie during their rallies and branded his rival a “bully” and “evil”, while Kyrgios demanded the Greek be defaulted after he hit a ball into the crowd.

In between were periods of wonderful tennis but it was the action outside of the points which made the headlines.

Cameron Norrie v David Goffin

Cameron Norrie celebrates after beating David Goffin to make the last four at Wimbledon for the first time (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Cameron Norrie delighted a raucous Court One with a thrilling five-set success over David Goffin to reach the semi-finals.

It made the ninth seed only the fourth British man in the Open Era to reach the last four at the All England Club but Norrie had to dig deep to win after three hours and 28 minutes of twists and turns.

Goffin raced out the blocks and at two sets to one up, the last of the home singles players involved looked to be heading out on the ninth day of the Championships. But Norrie had other ideas and hit back in front of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to earn a landmark result.

Rafael Nadal v Taylor Fritz

The warrior spirit of 22-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal was on full display in a sensational comeback win over Taylor Fritz, where he defied the pleas of his family to continue while injured.

A tear to his abdominal would be diagnosed a day later and force the Spaniard to pull out of SW19 but he was able to solider on in the quarter-finals to win 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 (4).

At numerous points it seemed Nadal would retire but he somehow fought on and brought his clutch game in the fourth and fifth set to bring the Centre Court crowd to their feet.

