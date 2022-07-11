ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope for Monday, 7/11/22 by Christopher Renstrom

By Christopher Renstrom
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You could help or hinder an outcome. It's entirely up to you. Just make sure that your more personal reactions don't undermine your nobler intentions. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): An outright refusal becomes a "maybe". Keep up the charm and the...

