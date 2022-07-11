Horoscope for Monday, 7/11/22 by Christopher Renstrom

It’s been a moody girl summer to say the least, but as Cancer season comes to a close, this emotionally charged energy will be shifting big time. This season, your intuitive and instinctual needs have been in the driver’s seat, while logic and practicality have been whisked away on vacation. Though it’s been a great time to reconnect with your gut feelings, the first full moon of the summer, will be restoring equilibrium when it comes to pragmatic action and reprioritizing your goals. The 2022 Super Buck Moon on July 13 is taking place in the cardinal earth sign of Capricorn — the sign all about success, responsibility, and structure — grounding the fluctuating energies of this lunar dominant season for everyone, especially cardinal signs.
