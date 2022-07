A Scottish Conservative councillor has renounced his party affiliation to sit as an independent over concerns about “poor behaviour” within the party locally and nationally.Moray councillor Neil McLennan was elected as co-leader of the council just eight weeks ago.The Press and Journal reported that Councillor McLennan’s colleague Kathleen Robertson, will lead the council on a sole basis.I have witnessed behaviours within the local party network which do not sit well with me personally nor would appear to fit well with Conservative party valuesNeil McLennanCouncillor McLennan said he will reassess issues following the conclusion of the Conservative Party leadership election this...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO