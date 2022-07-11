ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Forest wheelie bins set for council go-ahead

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheelie bins are set to be introduced in the New Forest as part of efforts to improve recycling rates. New Forest District Council is due to vote later on proposals to use the bins as part of its waste strategy for the area, much of which is a national...

www.bbc.com

