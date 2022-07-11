ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – July 11 - 17, 2022

By Woodlands Online Staff
Woodlands Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “I don't deserve this award, but I have arthritis and I don't deserve that either.” – Jack Benny. We’re already halfway through July; 2022 is starting to snowball through the end of summer vacation and the onset of the school year. Time to...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Woodlands Online

Thom Shepherd with Dan Sullivan take stage at Margaritaville

MONTGOMERY, TX -- Country Music Association of Texas Songwriter of the Year Thom Shepherd will return to Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, for a Boathouse Bar & Lounge performance. Dan Sullivan, another award-winning Texas musical artist, will join Thom for a night of top-notch entertainment and storytelling. A...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Woodlands Online

Bridgewood Farms Celebrates 55th Anniversary with 13th Annual Wine Event

CONROE, TX -- Serenity Rose Farm will host the Annual Wine Tasting fundraiser benefitting the clients of Bridgewood Farms on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 6:00pm – 9:00pm, located at 12244 Serenity Rose Drive in Conroe. The annual event, “Around the World in 180 Minutes” will be an evening of wine tasting along with Live and Silent Auctions. The public is encouraged to be part of the wine tasting by purchasing a passport for entry into the event and celebrate the organization that has served the community of Special Needs Adults for 55 years.
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online

Republic Grand Ranch hosts 1st Anniversary Sale and Celebration. Nearly 900 Homesites Sold

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Patten Properties, a leader in premium recreation and residential property celebrates the 1st Anniversary of the Next Great Acreage Community in Texas, Republic Grand Ranch, Nearly 900 homesites have sold in the first year of this Montgomery County land development, featuring high elevation 2+ acre wooded homesites at pre-development pricing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online

The Woodlands Resort appoints Ricardo Bravo as new Executive Chef

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, an upscale and all-encompassing Texas escape just north of Houston, has appointed Ricardo Bravo to the role of executive chef. In this capacity, the accoladed food and beverage veteran will oversee the culinary direction for two of the 402-room, AAA Four Diamond property’s three restaurants – casual The Woodlands Dining Room and alfresco Cool Water Café serving the Forest Oasis Lazy River & Waterpark – as well as catering for 75,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space, plus an array of outdoor function areas that take advantage of picturesque surroundings framed by two championship golf courses.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Spring

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. A little over 20 miles north of Downtown, the area...
SPRING, TX
Woodlands Online

Rodeo Awards 70 Texas FFA Members with $1.4 Million in Scholarships

HOUSTON, TX -- Seventy Texas FFA members representing 58 FFA chapters from across Texas were presented with $1.4 million in scholarships from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo during the 94th Annual Texas FFA State Convention in Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday, July 13. Scholarship recipients were selected by Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online

The Woodlands®, Bridgeland Receive LEED Precertification

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) has announced that two of its award-winning master planned communities—The Woodlands® and Bridgeland®, both in the Greater Houston area—have earned LEED precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council, becoming the first master planned communities (MPCs) in Texas to achieve this status. The Woodlands and Bridgeland join an elite global group of entities recognized by LEED for being dedicated to making their communities healthy, resilient, inclusive, and inherently sustainable for residents. The Woodlands, at 44.5 square miles, becomes the largest master planned community in the world to earn precertification.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online

14079 Old Smith Road

3.96 Lot Acres Lot Sq. Ft. Bathroom(s): 3.0 Total Area: 2248 Sq. Ft. A MUST SEE! Country living w/privacy & the conveniences of the city close by. Zoned to The Woodlands schools this property has incredible potential for you to build a home, create your own business here, or both. These 2 lots could be separated. New survey needed, if so. Cozy living space w/2 bedrooms down & ensuite baths, 3 bedrooms up plus game room area. Charming kitchen for the chef w/gas cook top, spacious island w/mixer lift storage, & deep drawers, accent lighting, bar seating, under cabinet lighting, double-oven w/convection, & granite counters. Smart Home features add convenience & energy efficiency. Garage/Shop area is handyman's dream w/4 large garage doors, wenches, epoxy flooring, extra electrical wiring to run most anything you'd want, electric car charging station, loading dock capabilities, generous storage off of upstairs living, & room for more than 1 RV. Water well & propane tank. Seller is open to selling the barndominium w/2.12 acres separately. Call for pricing.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 new, upcoming restaurants in Tomball, Magnolia

Check out the newest restaurants and several that will open soon in Tomball and Magnolia. (Courtesy Canva) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia restaurants are open or are scheduled to open soon? Check out the newest restaurants in Tomball and Magnolia and several that will open soon below. Pichurro’s...
TOMBALL, TX
Woodlands Online

Fire Department Response To Convalescent Nursing Home in Willis

WILLIS, TX -- On July 13th at 5:21 a.m., Montgomery ESD 1 was dispatched to smell of smoke in the kitchen area at Willis Nursing & Rehabilitation Center located at 3000 N. Danville in Willis. Units arrived on scene within 6 minutes of being dispatched to find a fire in the attic area of the kitchen. The fire was quickly extinguished. ESD 1 and Montgomery County Hospital District worked in conjunction with staffing to temporarily relocate affected residents during fire ground operations.
WILLIS, TX
mySanAntonio.com

6 Texas lavender farms to visit before the season's over

Searching for an adventure that’s fun and soothing to your senses? Look no further than a trip to a Texas lavender farm. As Texas agritourism continues to soar with many varieties of lavender, including types from Provence, France, there’s no shortage of lavender farms to get your fragrance fix. The best part? A visit is typically free unless, of course, you indulge in tempting locally sourced products in the farm’s gift shop or pick your own bouquet to take home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Romeo And Juliet#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Woodlands#Tx#Quote#Guns Ammo#West Side Story#American#Times
Woodlands Online

YMCA Houston Kicks Off Annual YMCA Operation Backpack School Supply Drive

HOUSTON, TX -- The YMCA of Greater Houston has launched its annual YMCA Operation Backpack initiative to empower local youth. To set up area youth for success, the organization hopes to provide school supplies to 20,000 Houston-area youth. For 18 years, YMCA Operation Backpack has worked to remove barriers within our community and fill youth with hope for a brighter future as they start the school year. The 2022 YMCA Operation Backpack initiative runs July 5 – August 5.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online

Notice of Public Sale

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth 'Rowdy' Hayden at CJ TOWING located at 22031 Walnut Drive, Porter, TX 77365, 936- 647-7538 on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 8:30am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for any questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

How to get a FREE Subway sandwich July 12

HOUSTON (CW39) As part of their Subway Series menu relaunch of 12 all-new signature sandwiches, Subway is giving away a free 6″ signature sub on Tuesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.. Subway® restaurants recently unveiled the Subway Series, a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches...
365traveler.com

11 AWESOME THINGS TO DO IN THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS

Are you looking for a place to escape the Houston area’s hustle and bustle? Perhaps you just need a mini-vacation or day trip? Well then, have I got the place for you. The Woodlands Township of Texas has a unique combination of small-town charm, the vibrancy of city living, and the serenity of nature within a half-hour from Houston.
Woodlands Online

Lone Star College awarded grant to develop Student Career Planning Initiative

HOUSTON, TX -- Lone Star College was awarded a $324,792 grant by the Texas Workforce Investment Council in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism. The funding will be used to develop the LSC Strategic Engagement for Student Career Planning Initiative which will serve both Harris and Montgomery counties.
HOUSTON, TX

