Obituaries, July 11, 2022

MURRAY – With the weekend rain not enough to overcome several weeks of dryness, a burn ban in the City of Murray will continue until further notice. Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said the burn ban put in place by the Murray Fire Department has been in effect since July 3, and although Murray did receive some rain over the weekend, it is still too dry to burn safely in the city limits. He said that in order to burn anything in the city, residents must call the fire department for a burn permit and then inform the Murray Police Department before they start the burn. In the last 10 days, though, the department has not granted any permits and has told anyone requesting one about the burn ban.

MURRAY, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO