Obituaries, July 11, 2022

The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Second Christian Church in Mayfield. The speaker will be Jayne Moore Waldrop who will present a two-part program. She will read and discuss her collection of short stories, “Drowned Town,” and will discuss her forthcoming children’s book on Ellis Wilson and Helen LaFrance, African American painters from Mayfield. She will be joined by illustrator Michael McBride. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. The program will also be available by ZOOM for those unable to attend. Register in advance for the ZOOM meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAqfu2vqTliGdLfAMzhlfRvcHBf2 L45LIO. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email about the meeting.
