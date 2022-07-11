ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries, July 11, 2022

Jaqueline Hayden Graham peacefully left us on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior. Anyone who knew Jackie knows that she surely now has a front row seat in Heaven. Her devotion to doing the Lord’s work was a lifelong crusade, second only to praising Jesus Christ...

Murray Ledger & Times

Datebook, July 13, 2022

The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Second Christian Church in Mayfield. The speaker will be Jayne Moore Waldrop who will present a two-part program. She will read and discuss her collection of short stories, “Drowned Town,” and will discuss her forthcoming children’s book on Ellis Wilson and Helen LaFrance, African American painters from Mayfield. She will be joined by illustrator Michael McBride. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. The program will also be available by ZOOM for those unable to attend. Register in advance for the ZOOM meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAqfu2vqTliGdLfAMzhlfRvcHBf2 L45LIO. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email about the meeting.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Santa joins governor, first lady for Christmas in July

MAYFIELD – Murray’s Santa Claus celebrated “Christmas in July” in Mayfield Tuesday with Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear as they tried to boost the spirits of families still dealing with the aftermath of the December tornado outbreak. Dozens of families who lost their...
MAYFIELD, KY
Garden & Gun

A Restaurant Revival in Mayfield, Kentucky

Keep a family restaurant going for nearly seven decades and the memories pile up like breakfast orders on a Saturday morning. At least, that’s how it used to feel for Suzanne Flint, who spent much of her life visiting, serving food at, and eventually operating Carr’s Barn Bar-B-Q in Mayfield, Kentucky.
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Christmas in July in Mayfield, Kentucky

Concerns over plans to widen road in Williamson County. Cape Girardeau city pools in need of more lifeguards. Family of man killed at Senath nursing home speaks. Family of man killed at Senath nursing home speaks. Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east. Updated:...
MAYFIELD, KY
wevv.com

Funeral arrangements set for Hopkins County man hit by lightning

Funeral arrangements have been set for a man who was killed by a lightning strike in Madisonville, Kentucky. The funeral for 38-year-old Zach "Cookie" Cook will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, at the Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. Visitations will be from 10 a.m. until service...
MADISONVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

With Eye To Future, Henry County Purchases State Rehab Center Building

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Commission conducted two meetings in one Monday evening, with the 2022-2023 budget approved in a session recessed from the June meeting, followed by the regular July meeting at which the commission unanimously approved the purchase of real property from the city of Paris to accomodate future county space needs.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Tennessee women arrested after disturbance at Eddyville convenience store

Two Tennessee women were arrested on drug possession charges after a disturbance at a convenience store in Eddyville on Saturday. Lyon County deputies said the driver of a vehicle, 42-year old Karen Winberry of Cedar Grove, and passenger, 31-year old Kayla Walsh, also of Cedar Grove, were charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and prescription not in a proper container. Winberry was also charged with DUI.
EDDYVILLE, KY
Marshall County Daily

Calvert City Police Reports 7-11-2022

Two-vehicle collision results in drug arrest for an Illinois resident. Cool Critters Day Planned at Woodlands Nature Station. Murray-Calloway County Hospital sees spike in Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever cases. Manager of Kentucky’s Refuges Honored as National Wildlife Refuge Manager of the Year. Marshall County is in the red (high...
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Youth Development Center in Mayfield to reopen after Dec. 10 tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, July 12 to mark the reopening of the Juvenile Justice Youth Development Center in Mayfield. The center was damaged by the tornado outbreak on December 10. The ceremony will be held at 12:15 p.m. in the Mayfield Youth...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

Paducah man found under bridge faces drug charges

FARLEY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after he was found under a bridge. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the Farley community on July 8 around 4 p.m. when he saw a suspicious person underneath the John L. Puryear bridge near Kentucky Street, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Sale of wild racoon, other crimes in Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – Metropolis police officers had an interesting week judging by the arrest summary for July 3-9. July 3, 2022. While on patrol, a Metropolis police officer ran a license check on a vehicle parked at the Motel 6. The plate came back to a black Ford Focus that was reported stolen out of Louisville, Ky. Officers located the driver of the vehicle. Nicholas W. Beavers, 38, of Mammoth Cave, Ky. was arrested and faces a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.
METROPOLIS, IL
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Cadiz Wreck

A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a man and woman to the hospital Sunday night. Cadiz Police say a car was turning onto US 68 from Main Street and collided with a vehicle that was crossing US 68 from the newly created street at the stoplight. Both drivers...
CADIZ, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County, Paducah reach agreements on E-911 and sports complex

After weeks of back and forth between McCracken County and Paducah, some common ground has finally been reached regarding the E-911 and sportsplex projects. McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer told commissioners on Monday he had met with Paducah Mayor George Bray at least three times over the last week. He said he had urged the city to come out with a joint statement that both governments had resolved their issues regarding the E-911 system and the sports complex.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

City burn ban still in effect

MURRAY – With the weekend rain not enough to overcome several weeks of dryness, a burn ban in the City of Murray will continue until further notice. Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said the burn ban put in place by the Murray Fire Department has been in effect since July 3, and although Murray did receive some rain over the weekend, it is still too dry to burn safely in the city limits. He said that in order to burn anything in the city, residents must call the fire department for a burn permit and then inform the Murray Police Department before they start the burn. In the last 10 days, though, the department has not granted any permits and has told anyone requesting one about the burn ban.
MURRAY, KY
kbsi23.com

Paducah man faces burglary charge

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces a burglary charge after police say he admitted to entering a business and stealing items. Gavin T. Jones, 20, of Paducah faces a charges of burglary, 3rd degree. A Paducah police officer investigated a burglary Sunday that had Saturday at a...
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

CCSO recovers stolen road grader

COLDWATER – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said a county road grader was recovered less than half an hour after it was reported stolen Tuesday morning. CCSO said that at approximately 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, the agency received a report that a county road grader had been stolen from Higgins Drive in Coldwater. Deputies responded to the area to take a theft report and attempt to locate the missing grader. Utilizing the GPS on the grader, it was located at approximately 9:10 am. abandoned on Crouch Road stuck in a creek.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Dresden mayor sues city board of aldermen

DRESDEN, TN — The mayor of Dresden, Tennessee has filed a lawsuit against the city's board of aldermen. The Weakley County Press reports that Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn's civil complaint is asking for a "permanent restraining order and restoration of rights of office." The suit comes about a month...
DRESDEN, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Eddyville man charged with cultivating, trafficking marijuana

The search of a home in Eddyville over the weekend led to a man's arrest after deputies said nearly 100 marijuana plants were found. Lyon County deputies searched a home on Green Road as part of a drug investigation. Deputies said the search uncovered 80 marijuana plants and other items.
EDDYVILLE, KY

