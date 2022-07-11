ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

Female Maced, Theft Of Bike – Fort Bragg Police Logs 07.09.2022

By Judy Valadao
mendofever.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and...

mendofever.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mendofever.com

Willits Police Allegedly Catch 13-Year-Old Boy in the Midst of Stealing Booze

The following is a press release issued by the Willits Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On July 10th, 2022 at about 10:55pm, Willits Police Department (WPD) Officer Basurto was patrolling in...
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

‘The whole police department is burning down’: Scandal-Plagued UPD Faces Latest Allegation of Beating an Unarmed Man

The Ukiah Police Department is going to federal court again, with officers accused of brutalizing yet another unarmed man. The latest allegation involves a beating that took place at a private residence just a few days before officers beat Gerardo Magdaleno, a naked, mentally ill man in a South Ukiah parking lot. The City settled that case for $211,000, plus attorneys’ fees of approximately $92,500, according to Izaak Schwaiger, Magdaleno’s attorney.
UKIAH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Bragg, CA
Fort Bragg, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ukiah, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kymkemp.com

Covelo Man Arrested for Manufacturing of Undetectable Firearms

On 07-08-2022 at about 11:23 PM a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Gonzalo Vazquez [age 39, from Covelo] in the 78000 block of Highway 162 in Covelo, California. The Deputy contacted Vazquez who was the solo occupant of the vehicle. The...
COVELO, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Arrested on Drug Related Charges by MCSO

On 07-05-2022 at 11:54 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in the area of South State Street in Ukiah, California. The Deputies observed a vehicle traveling the opposite direction as them and as the vehicle past, the Deputies identified Tobias Wood [age 29 from Ukiah] as a passenger in the vehicle. The Deputies were familiar with Wood and knew him to have a felony warrant for his arrest.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Assault Suspect Arrested in Petaluma

An assault suspect is behind bars following a lengthy manhunt in Petaluma. The search started at nine o’clock Sunday night, when the man’s girlfriend told police he assaulted her. The woman said her boyfriend was armed with a gun, and dispatchers heard the sound of gunshots in the background during her 911 call. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deployed a helicopter crew, SWAT team, drone team, and a K-9 to track the man down. He was found and arrested at the scene of the alleged assault at 1:45 Monday morning. He faces eight felony charges and a misdemeanor.
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Station#Theft#Bike#Utl Goa#Cj#Ucc#Veh#N Harbor Dr#Theft N Main
KRON4 News

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

(BCN) — A pedestrian was left with serious injuries after she was hit by a car Sunday night near Santa Rosa, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at the intersection of Stony Point Road and Butler Avenue, an unincorporated area of Sonoma County south of Santa Rosa. The pedestrian, who was not identified, was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Vehicle Fire Ignites Vegetation on Geysers Road

At approximately 12:34 p.m. reports emerged of a vehicle fire spreading into vegetation alongside the 17000 block of Geysers Road in Sonoma County. Once on scene, the Incident Commander confirmed a truck was fully involved and a half-acre vegetation fire had ignited with a slow rate of spread. Ground and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mendofever.com

Logging Truck Drives Off Highway 101 Near Spyrock Road

Scanner traffic beginning around 1:09 p.m. indicates that a logging truck has driven over the side of Highway 101 between Hargus Road and Spyrock Road in northern Mendocino County. A California Highway Patrol Officer at the scene is reporting that the driver is out of the vehicle and the northbound...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa police say hundreds of vehicles seen at weekend sideshows

SANTA ROSA -- Santa Rosa police said on Nixle Sunday night they arrested four drivers, cited eight people, impounded three vehicles and stopped 33 vehicles, all related to sideshows at six locations Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police said the sideshow activity started at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, with vehicles arriving...
kymkemp.com

Former Ukiah Police Sergeant Cops a Plea–May Only Face Two Years Probation

Kevin Murray, the former Ukiah police sergeant facing seven felonies and one misdemeanor, pled no contest to one felony and one misdemeanor at a pretrial conference late Thursday afternoon. He has not been sentenced, but he is facing anywhere between what the judge hinted would be the likely outcome of two years felony probation or the possibility of three or four years in jail. The date for his jury trial, originally set for July 18, has been vacated. Presiding Judge Ann Moorman took the bench in Courtroom H, where Judge Carly Dolan usually presides, and ordered Murray to report to a probation officer within three days. Murray has served a total of 60 days in custody, and Moorman told the court she was “not inclined to add custodial time,” indicating that she prefers the option of supervised probation.
UKIAH, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Double fatal accident on I-5 closes all southbound lanes

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — A head-on accident in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Twisselman Road Monday morning left two dead and has closed down several lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. As of 4 a.m., the all southbound lanes are closed due to lumber...
KRON4 News

Man arrested for selling, manufacturing ghost guns

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a man on Thursday for illegally manufacturing and selling ghost guns, it announced on Facebook. Fredy Oseguera, 32, of Windsor was arrested for several felony offenses. Oseguera was arrested in Windsor at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday. SRPD detectives...

Comments / 0

Community Policy